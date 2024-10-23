20 SMOKING HOT male celebs who are single handedly curing our hump day blues

TikTok @dayan.kole; TikTok @nickfpauley; CBS via screenshot
It’s Wednesday again, and you know what that means: more super hot hump day hunks for us to ogle — respectfully. We know Garfield hated Mondays, but our true nemesis is Wednesdays.
By the time you hit hump day, you’ve been grinding it out for a couple of days, and you’re already sick of work, errands, and the constant need to decide what to eat for dinner. We all need an escape in the middle of a loooong week, and that’s where these hunky men come in.
So keep scrolling to see all of the sexy hump day hunks who are helping us survive the rest of the week!
And if you haven’t taken our quiz to see if you know which mystery bulge belongs to which hot celebrity, what are you waiting for?!
Ye Hao
Model Ye Hao is looking yummy wrapped in a leather belt and nothing else!
Dayan Kolev
We've never wanted to learn how to jump rope before, but we may be taking up the hobby now!
Paul Mescal
We CANNOT wait for the Gladiator sequel to hit theaters so that we can see half-nude and glistening Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal on the big screen!
More Paul Mescal
We can't get enough!
Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal
The Gladiator II stars are looking yummy in this Entertainment Weekly photoshoot.
Pedro Pascal
Make sure you click on the photo so you don't miss out on those thighs!
Nick Pauley
@nickfpauley
Ok, so we know it's a sponsored post, but we'll watch it over and over again if it means getting a peak at gay Deadpool dancer Nick Pauley's arms.
Glen Powell
This pic of Glen Powell is making our imaginations run wild!
Diplo
We're starting to really appreciate this trend!
Javier Bardem
Hello daddy!
Tyler Hoechlin
Teen Wolf actor Tyler Hoechlin's arms have never looked so good!
Steve Howey
Sons of Anarchy actor Steve Howey is making it very hard to focus on anything but him!
Ross Lynch
Ross Lynch looks insanely hot no matter what he wears — including this furry cowboy hat!
Chris Underwood
Survivor star Chris Underwood is currently going viral on social media, not for his win, but for what he's hiding in his pants.
Chris Appleton
Weird way to propose, but yes.
Rose
Drag Race alum Rosé's mirror selfie game is strong!
Mike Del Moro
Ron and Harry have never looked so hot!
Jonathan Bailey
He really is the master of the smoldering eyes!
Troye Sivan
We would like to personally thank whoever invented assless chaps.