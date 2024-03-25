'Drag Race's sexy demon Jesse Pattison reacts to breaking the internet (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Drag Race’ fans lost their minds over this naughty demon!
Jesse James Pattison first appeared as a Pit Crew member on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 but went on to skip a few seasons. Recently, however, Pattison has become a fixture on the series and absolutely broke the internet with his appearance as a “naughty demon” on Drag Race season 16 episode 12.
“If this is hell, sign me up. Tickle tickle,” Pattison wrote in an Instagram post. “Getting to play all these characters with my favorite people is a dream. Thank y’all for tuning in last night and showin’ love. Working with the queens this season, Ru, and the team is always a gift.”
He added, “You have INSPIRED me and led me to one of my biggest physical transformations for this show. I’m BLOWN away by how many of you have joined my 1 on 1 training program. The results you all have had since the launch is INSANE!!”
The Pit Crew member has also shared an exclusive quote with PRIDE about what his reaction has been since going viral in this latest episode of Drag Race season 16.
“I am just so grateful for all the love and compliments,” Pattison told PRIDE. “I have been working tirelessly on transforming my physique for this season and beyond. Now, seeing hundreds of people taking my online program in my IG bio and transforming their bodies is mind-blowing.”
He concluded, “It’s quite honestly one of the proudest moments I’ve had in my life. [I’m] humbled to have a platform like this to show my results and share with the world.”
Scroll through to see more pictures and videos of Jesse James Pattison, who you can follow at @jessejamespattison on Instagram. And keep tuning into new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 every Friday on MTV!