20 Steamy Pics of 'Bros' Actor Ryan Faucett & All Of His Muscles

He looks good enough to eat!
Actor Ryan Faucett may have gotten his start on popular Australian TV shows like Twentysomething, Brennan On The Run, and the long-running soap opera Neighbours, but we know him best from the gay rom-com Bros that came out last year. In the Billy Eihcner film that marked Faucett’s feature film debut, he plays the character of Josh, who throws a wrench into main characters Bobby and Aaron’s burgeoning relationship when he comes out as gay.
He may have made a name for himself with the movie Bros, but the muscle-bound actor is no stranger to starring on American TV shows either. He played the recurring queer character Bernardo Brigsby on Riverdale and its spin-off Katy Keane and most recently had a six-episode-long arc on the medical drama New Amsterdam as Trevor Vaughn.
After seeing him in Bros—and even in the CW shows—playing queer characters, we hope he gets more of these roles soon, but until then we’ll just have to busy ourselves drooling over the thrift traps he posts on social media.
