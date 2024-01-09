Shawn Mendes frolicking the snow in nothing but his undies has us feeling frisky

Let’s be honest, we’d watch our forever crush Shawn Mendes read the phone book ... especially if he was doing it in his undies.

It may be cold outside but that isn’t stopping the singer from stripping down and having a little fun in the snow. Mendes recently took to Instagram to share videos of him having some winter fun, running around and even sledding in nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs.

See on Instagram Who’s complaining? No one, literally no one. In the caption, he joked, “You can take the boy outta Canada!” If this is what’s happening in the Great White North, then we're on our way! This isn't the first time that the singer has treated his fans to a cheeky winter day, last December he shared a similar video of himself getting back to nature in his skivvies. In that case, he stripped down to his undies and jumped in the icy cold water.