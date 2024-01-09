Scroll To Top
Shawn Mendes frolicking the snow in nothing but his undies has us feeling frisky

Shawn mendes plays in the snow
This winter just got very hot.

Let’s be honest, we’d watch our forever crush Shawn Mendes read the phone book ... especially if he was doing it in his undies.

It may be cold outside but that isn’t stopping the singer from stripping down and having a little fun in the snow. Mendes recently took to Instagram to share videos of him having some winter fun, running around and even sledding in nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs.

Who’s complaining? No one, literally no one.

In the caption, he joked, “You can take the boy outta Canada!” If this is what’s happening in the Great White North, then we're on our way!

This isn't the first time that the singer has treated his fans to a cheeky winter day, last December he shared a similar video of himself getting back to nature in his skivvies. In that case, he stripped down to his undies and jumped in the icy cold water.

Needless to say, we are on board for this very hot winter tradition! Not that he’s a stranger to showing off all year round.

Rachel Shatto

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

