Tyler Posey opens up about experience with male sex worker in 'Surreal Life' trailer

Tyler Posey has gradually opened up about his sexuality in recent years, and it looks like he'll be getting even more candid during his upcoming stint on The Surreal Life.

A trailer for the reality series dropped over the weekend, and although Posey doesn't feature too heavily in it, one line from him did capture attention.

"The first man I was with was a male prostitute," he revealed while sitting around with other cast members.

The Surreal Life originally ran for six seasons on The WB and VH1 in the aughts. It was revived in 2022 and is officially making the jump to MTV for season 8. The series follows what has become a familiar format — throwing a bunch of people in a house together and filming what happens over a number of weeks. What sets this particular show apart from many others is that its cast members are some level of celebrity.

Subtitled Villa of Secrets, this upcoming season will feature singer Macy Gray, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, retired figure skater Johnny Weir, celebrity offspring Chet Hanks and Josie Canseco, and Posey.

The Teen Wolf star initially opened up about blowing guys (but said he'd stopped shy of actually having sex, however he specifically defines that) back in 2020 before coming out as sexually fluid the following year. He also openly discussed attending sex parties, saying during an interview with The Jason Ellis Show , "I was like, I wasn't part of the people who worked there, but I was... I was doing it."

Around the same time, he received pushback for joining OnlyFans , part of the early wave of mainstream celebrities who did so — a move that many criticized at the time, worried it would impact the ability of sex workers to earn a living through the site.

It's unclear from the trailer for The Surreal Life whether Posey is going to provide more insight into his sexual escapades during the course of the show, but fans can find out for themselves — the new season premieres July 23 on MTV.