PSA: Gays please don't do poppers at your 'Wicked' screening

So many amazing things have come out of Wicked hitting theaters. From Jonathan Bailey giving us all spank bank material when he said there is a photo of him wearing nothing but his Fiyero boots to Jeff Goldblum lusting after Bailey’s thighs while doing press for the film to EqualPride’s own Tracy E. Gilchrist going viral for her “holding space” moment with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

But the film adaptation of the Broadway play is capturing our attention for a whole new reason today: gays being horny on main.



We know how much the queer community stans a musical, but we had no clue some men are enhancing their experience of listening to “Defying Gravity” with poppers.

X user @CommeDesHazons posted a story from the Wicked subreddit that has us cackling!

The original Reddit posters wrote that while seeing Wicked in the theater, he noticed a man “movie his head around a LOT” and was confused about what he was doing. I know what you’re thinking, but he wasn’t bobbing his head up and down, instead he was bopping to the music with a little help from a chemical friend.