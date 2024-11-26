Scroll To Top
Entertainment

PSA: Gays please don't do poppers at your 'Wicked' screening

PSA: Gays please don't do poppers at your 'Wicked' screening

Wicked and poppers
Universal Pictures; Iain Buist/NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

This is not the right way to Defy Gravity!

So many amazing things have come out of Wicked hitting theaters. From Jonathan Bailey giving us all spank bank material when he said there is a photo of him wearing nothing but his Fiyero boots to Jeff Goldblum lusting after Bailey’s thighs while doing press for the film to EqualPride’s own Tracy E. Gilchrist going viral for her “holding space” moment with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

But the film adaptation of the Broadway play is capturing our attention for a whole new reason today: gays being horny on main.

We know how much the queer community stans a musical, but we had no clue some men are enhancing their experience of listening to “Defying Gravity” with poppers.

X user @CommeDesHazons posted a story from the Wicked subreddit that has us cackling!

The original Reddit posters wrote that while seeing Wicked in the theater, he noticed a man “movie his head around a LOT” and was confused about what he was doing. I know what you’re thinking, but he wasn’t bobbing his head up and down, instead he was bopping to the music with a little help from a chemical friend.

“At this point I was thinking he may have a tick, which is unavoidable and totally fine. While I’m thinking that I start smelling poppers of all things. This. Man. Was. Doing. Poppers,” the person wrote. But instead of using them to enhance their sexual experience, this man was using poppers to enjoy Wicked even more.

“I finally put it all together and realized he was sniffing poppers at the start of every musical number and then bobbing his head around while he felt the rush.” Troye Sivan would be proud.

The first response to the Reddit post is equally as hilarious as the story itself, “At the [start] of Defying Gravity that was his butthole actually sining the ‘AHHHAHAHAHAAAAAA’ part of the song.”

One of the commenters on the X post correctly — and hilariously — pointed out that the song should be called “Popper-ular.” We can’t.

We know this movie is a huge part of queer culture right now, but you gotta behave in public!

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentGayViralMovies
poppersgayviralviral postwickedwicked moviex post
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio