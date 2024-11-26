PSA: Gays please don't do poppers at your 'Wicked' screening

So many amazing things have come out of Wicked hitting theaters. From Jonathan Bailey giving us all spank bank material when he said there is a photo of him wearing nothing but his Fiyero boots to Jeff Goldblum lusting after Bailey’s thighs while doing press for the film to EqualPride’s own Tracy E. Gilchrist going viral for her “holding space” moment with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
But the film adaptation of the Broadway play is capturing our attention for a whole new reason today: gays being horny on main.
We know how much the queer community stans a musical, but we had no clue some men are enhancing their experience of listening to “Defying Gravity” with poppers.
X user @CommeDesHazons posted a story from the Wicked subreddit that has us cackling!
The original Reddit posters wrote that while seeing Wicked in the theater, he noticed a man “movie his head around a LOT” and was confused about what he was doing. I know what you’re thinking, but he wasn’t bobbing his head up and down, instead he was bopping to the music with a little help from a chemical friend.
“At this point I was thinking he may have a tick, which is unavoidable and totally fine. While I’m thinking that I start smelling poppers of all things. This. Man. Was. Doing. Poppers,” the person wrote. But instead of using them to enhance their sexual experience, this man was using poppers to enjoy Wicked even more.
“I finally put it all together and realized he was sniffing poppers at the start of every musical number and then bobbing his head around while he felt the rush.” Troye Sivan would be proud.
The first response to the Reddit post is equally as hilarious as the story itself, “At the [start] of Defying Gravity that was his butthole actually sining the ‘AHHHAHAHAHAAAAAA’ part of the song.”
One of the commenters on the X post correctly — and hilariously — pointed out that the song should be called “Popper-ular.” We can’t.
We know this movie is a huge part of queer culture right now, but you gotta behave in public!