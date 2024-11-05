Scroll To Top
Jonathan Bailey's short shorts have the gays losing their minds

Jonathan Bailey's short shorts have the gays SWEATING

Jeff Goldblum and Jonathan Bailey standing back to back like wacky roommates at the 'Wicked' premiere in Sydney, Australia
Courtesy of Don Arnold/GettyImages.

Jonathan Bailey could definitely go shorter, WAY shorter next time.

@politebotanist

Jonathan Bailey continues his streak of giving back to the gay community, this time by showing up to the Australian Wicked premiere in some itsy-bitsy short shorts.

The 36-year-old Bridgerton star attended the Wickedpremier in Sydney, Australia with his costars over the weekend, and I'm so sorry Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but Bailey's legs were the real stars of the show. I mean, COME ON!

Of course, Gay Twitter lost it. Posting those quads in high definition is like the gay equivalent of Kim Kardashian with the champagne. Everyone reacted like a cartoon wolf seeing a hot lady: Steam coming out of the ears, heart pumping out of the chest, jaw hitting the ground with an anvil dropping noise and their tongues rolled back in like window blinds. You know, the full AWOOGA.

There were also some who used this as a jumping off point to revisit some of Bailey's short short greatest hits- they're truly doing the Lord's work.

As if the short shorts weren't iconic enough, there was a costume change!

Bailey looked absolutely stunning in a white Dolce & Gabbana suit and yellow silk shirt. It was the perfect compliment to Wicked's green carpet and yellow brick road. And the little pop of chest hair poking out in the fitcheck he posted? A welcome distraction this Election Day.

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

