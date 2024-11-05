Jonathan Bailey's short shorts have the gays SWEATING

Jonathan Bailey continues his streak of giving back to the gay community, this time by showing up to the Australian Wicked premiere in some itsy-bitsy short shorts.

The 36-year-old Bridgerton star attended the Wickedpremier in Sydney, Australia with his costars over the weekend, and I'm so sorry Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but Bailey's legs were the real stars of the show. I mean, COME ON!



See on Instagram Of course, Gay Twitter lost it. Posting those quads in high definition is like the gay equivalent of Kim Kardashian with the champagne. Everyone reacted like a cartoon wolf seeing a hot lady: Steam coming out of the ears, heart pumping out of the chest, jaw hitting the ground with an anvil dropping noise and their tongues rolled back in like window blinds. You know, the full AWOOGA. There were also some who used this as a jumping off point to revisit some of Bailey's short short greatest hits- they're truly doing the Lord's work.

