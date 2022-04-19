Charli XCX Doesn’t Actually Like Poppers: ‘It’s All a Ruse'

Popstar Charli XCX has amassed quite the gay fan base, so much so that fans regularly bring poppers, douches, and more sex paraphernalia for her to sign at meet & greets. The "Beg For You" singer even went viral in 2019 for holding a bottle of poppers and shouting, "gay rights!'

But in a hilarious new interview with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, XCX revealed that while she is a vocal ally of popper-users and will happily pose with fans holding them, whiffing them isn't a pastime she enjoys. In fact, she's only sniffed poppers once.

"It's all a ruse," she insists. "It's just not my thing."

The betrayal!

Just kidding! To each their own. And if you think that's the craziest thing XCX has signed, that's nothing compared to another story she shares.

"A fan brought his mother's dead ashes in a jar attached to a necklace that he asked me to sign once," she shared. "And when I signed them, he flung it around and went 'WHOOO.'"

Gays certainly have the right to be obnoxious!

Watch the interview below: