10 favorite male nude scenes of all time according to Mr. Man (exclusive)

Don't watch these scenes at work!
Twentieth Century Fox / Netflix
Mr. Man, the Hollywood website that features the leading digital library of male nude scenes in film and television, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary next month.
The site first launched in 2014 and has quickly grown its database to include over 11,500 titles, featuring nearly 37,000 individual clips from almost 14,000 actors!
To commemorate 10 years online, Mr. Man is dropping their picks for the Top 10 Favorite Nude Scenes of All Time. The list showcases the most iconic and influential moments in male nudity from the past decade.
From Ben Affleck’s full-frontal scene in Gone Girl to Barry Keoghan’s nude prancing in Saltburn, the list will truly give you an eyeful of hot scenes throughout the years.
Other highlights include Lukas Gage and Murray Bartlett's unforgettable salad tossing scene in The White Lotus and the groundbreaking nudity in Netflix’s Club de Cuervos.
To give you a sneak peek of the raunchy list, we have pictures from Mr. Man's top ten scenes below. To see the full list and watch the spicy videos in full (frontal), check out the official website here.
10. Joaquín Ferreira — 'Club de Cuervos'
Netflix
Netflix’s first ever Spanish-language series wasn’t afraid to deliver incredible male nudity. In the fourth episode on season one, Joaquín Ferreira revealed his large package that fans couldn't get enough of.
9. Lukas Gage & Murray Bartlett — 'The White Lotus'
HBO Max
Salad tossing on television? That's all thanks to Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage for an ass-eating scene heard ‘round the world. It was a pop culture phenomenon.
8. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — 'Watchmen'
Warner Bros.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s incredible frontal scene in Watchmen had jaws on the floor. You can’t spell Manhattan without Man!
7. Glen Powell — 'Anyone But You'
Columbia Pictures
Anyone But You gagged audiences as Glen Powell had more nude scenes than his bombshell co-star Sydney Sweeney. We love to see it!
6. Ben Affleck — 'Gone Girl'
Twentieth Century Fox
Ben Affleck shocked everyone with his eye-poking downstairs body part in a quick scene from Gone Girl.
5. Regé-Jean Page — 'Bridgerton'
Netflix
It's the scene that had everyone talking. Regé-Jean Page bared all in the spicy Netflix show Bridgerton and it rightfully earned a top spot on Mr. Man's list.
4. Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal — 'Y tu mamá también'
IFC Films
This coming-of-age flick paired barely legal real-life best friends Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal together in a super sexy finale.
3. Michael Fassbender — 'Shame'
Searchlight Pictures
Michael Fassbender’s naked scene in Shame gagged everyone for his generous size. Curious for yourself? Check the scene here.
2. Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey — 'Fellow Travelers'
Showtime
Gay sex on camera! Truly revolutionary. Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey really amped up the sex appeal by showcasing a super hot love scene in Fellow Travelers that many people enjoy to this day.
1. Barry Keoghan — 'Saltburn'
Prime Video
Talk about a scene that truly broke the internet. Barry Keoghan's performance in Saltburn is one of for the books. Going full frontal on camera is no easy task and Keoghan was happy to deliver.
If your mind is racing to see these spicy scenes, check out the clips and full list on the official website here.