Marvel Studios snagged five Emmy nominations this year, but one showrunner was conspicuously left off of the invite list!

Yesterday, former X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo — who was reportedly fired from the reboot series before the show premiered — let fans know that so far, he hasn’t heard from Disney or Marvel about Emmy plans despite the show scoring a (well-deserved) nomination.

Since the nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmys were announced, fans of DeMayo’s work have been wondering if the out gay showrunner, who had already completed work on both seasons one and two of the new X-Men animated series before he was given the boot, would be attending the award ceremony.

“To those asking, Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmy’s for the show I created,” DeMayo posted on X. “We shall see. My team has reached out.”

Neither DeMayo nor Marvel Studios have said why he was fired, but there has been speculation that it was due to creative differences or an OnlyFans account he started prior to starting with Marvel, where he only posted tame photos, not nudes. Fans of DeMayo and X-Men ’97 took to the comment section of his post to voice their outrage that he hadn’t received an invite already, and he even took the time to respond to some, writing, “I created and produced it, and was the entire creative point and leader on every aspect and stage or production.”