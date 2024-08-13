Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Gay 'X-Men '97' creator says he didn't get an invite to the Emmys despite the show's nomination

Gay 'X-Men '97' creator says he didn't get an invite to the Emmys despite the show's nomination

Beau DeMayo
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

The show may have gotten the Emmy nod, but former showrunner Beau DeMayo hasn't gotten his invite.

Marvel Studios snagged five Emmy nominations this year, but one showrunner was conspicuously left off of the invite list!

Yesterday, former X-Men ’97 creator Beau DeMayo — who was reportedly fired from the reboot series before the show premiered — let fans know that so far, he hasn’t heard from Disney or Marvel about Emmy plans despite the show scoring a (well-deserved) nomination.

Since the nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmys were announced, fans of DeMayo’s work have been wondering if the out gay showrunner, who had already completed work on both seasons one and two of the new X-Men animated series before he was given the boot, would be attending the award ceremony.

“To those asking, Marvel-Disney has not reached out to arrange my attendance to the Emmy’s for the show I created,” DeMayo posted on X. “We shall see. My team has reached out.”

Neither DeMayo nor Marvel Studios have said why he was fired, but there has been speculation that it was due to creative differences or an OnlyFans account he started prior to starting with Marvel, where he only posted tame photos, not nudes.

Fans of DeMayo and X-Men ’97 took to the comment section of his post to voice their outrage that he hadn’t received an invite already, and he even took the time to respond to some, writing, “I created and produced it, and was the entire creative point and leader on every aspect and stage or production.”

Season one of the show was a huge success, and the season two scripts are already completed, but a new showrunner, Mattew Chauncey, who is best known for What If…?, has already been hired to take over for season three of X-Men ’97, Deadline reports.

PRIDE reached out to DeMayo for comment, but did no hear back by time of publication.

From Your Site Articles
EntertainmentTVCelebritiesCartoons
disneydisney plusmarvel studiosbeau demayoemmy awardsemmy awards 2024emmy nominationsmarvelx-menx-men '97
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio