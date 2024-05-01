Scroll To Top
Travel

Obsessed with X-Men '97? Now you can stay in Professor X's Institute thanks to Airbnb

Obsessed with 'X-Men '97'? Now you can stay in Professor X's mansion thanks to Airbnb

Airbnb is renting out a recreation of the X Men manion
Disney Enterprises LLC

Who doesn't want to pretend to be a member of the X-Men for a night?

If you've been obsessively watching X-Men '97as much as we have, you probably also wish you could live in Professor X's school. Well, now you're in luck!

Airbnb is renting out a recreation of Xavier Institute for Higher Learning, modeled after the throwback cartoon, and even includes the severed head of a giant Sentinel.

Conservatives hate the new X-Men cartoon because it's too gay — which is why we love it — and too "woke," but it's raking in millions of viewers and has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Disney+. Now, Airbnb wants a piece of the pie.

The travel and tech company has renovated a hilltop mansion in Westchester County, New York, to look exactly like the school for mutants in X-Men '97, including hand-painted walls meant to look two-dimensional like the animated series. You'll also be able to explore Professor X's office, Beast's lab, and a "danger room," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other bedrooms are modeled after fan-favorite characters like Jubilee and Wolverine (his alarm clock even has his signature claw marks), and it promises easter eggs for X-Men '97 superfans.

Overnight guests will be treated to a tour hosted by actors playing different X-Men characters; they'll also make cocktails in Beast's lab, and get combat training from a stunt man.

The mansion is part of Airbnb's new "Icons" properties that will allow visitors to feel like they are inside their favorite movies and TV shows. Not only can you pay to star in the X-Mansion, but you can also stay overnight at a recreation of the house from Pixar's Up in Abiquiu, New Mexico. Unlike in the film, it won't be carried away by thousands of balloons, but it will be hoisted into the air a crane.

You can also stay in Prince's Purple Rain house or the headquarters from Inside Out, which will debut in the lead-up to the June 2 release of Inside Out 2, and there will be experiences available too, like a "living room" performance from singer Doja Cat or a hangout sesh with comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Airbnb is adding 11 experiences to its "Icons" lineup, including stays at the Ferarri Museum in Italy (plus a lap around a track with a professional diver), the clock room of Paris' Musée d'Orsay, and a week traveling on a tour bus with reggaeton artist Feid.

"We're just trying to capture a decent cross section of pop culture. But I'm particularly excited about the extremes, either these imaginary worlds that no one has ever tried to bring to life before, or these things that are real, but you never could get access to before," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in an interview with THR. "Most people don't just hang out with Kevin Hart and get a 30 person comedy show from Kevin — he does like stadiums, you know — so we like bringing our imagination to life and being able to give you access to something that's real, but that you've never had access to before."

These might sound like extravagant experiences that are out of reach for the average consumer, but you can stay in the X-Men '97 mansion for $97 per night per person. Most of the "Icons" offerings will be first come, first serve and will either be free or under $100.

This move isn't surprising considering how much buzz the company got when it recreated the Barbie Dreamhouse to coincide with the movie hitting theaters and later the Home Alone house.

From Your Site Articles
TravelTVEntertainmentMovies
airbnddisneydoja catinside outkevin hartpixar's upx-menx-men '97xmen 97
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Barbie Dreamhouse

You Can Stay In The Barbie DreamHouse For Real, Seriously.

Drag Race, What We Do In the Shadows, Fletcher, Fire Island

The GLAAD Media Noms Are Here, See Which Of Your Faves Made The List

'Hocus Pocus' Is Getting a Remake And Fans Are Spiraling

'Hocus Pocus' Is Getting a Remake And Fans Are Spiraling

5 Reasons You Should Be Excited for 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

5 Reasons You Should Be Excited for 'X-Men: Apocalypse'

New Halsey, Magneto & Prof. X, & Mayor Pete's Coming Out: Morning Tea

New Halsey, Magneto & Prof. X, & Mayor Pete's Coming Out: Morning Tea

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

The Owl House, El Houb, Dead Ringers, BEEF

26 LGBTQ+ TV Shows and Movies Coming In April 2023

Bessie, the inspection, anything's possible, moonlight

20 Black LGBTQ+ Films Everyone Should See

Holiday Gift Guide 2012 - For the Gay Girls in Your Life!

Holiday Gift Guide 2012 - For the Gay Girls in Your Life!

10 Life Lessons and Hacks We Learned from Abbi and Ilana on Broad City

10 Life Lessons and Hacks We Learned from Abbi and Ilana on Broad City

Kat Explores Her New Home

Kat Explores Her New Home

Most Recent

(clockwise) dragon age absolution, tuca and bertie, the legend of korra, dead end: paranormal park

The 50 Best Queer Animated Shows Ever & Where To Watch Them

Foundation, Barbie, What We Do in the Shadows, Wham!

UPDATE: 24 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In July 2023

8 Future 'X-Men' Projects Queer Fans Can't Wait to See

8 Future 'X-Men' Projects Queer Fans Can't Wait to See

Want to See Deadpool Host "SNL"? There's a Petition For That.

Want to See Deadpool Host "SNL"? There's a Petition For That.

Trade Round Up: Diablo Cody, Heather Locklear, Jane Lynch

Trade Round Up: Diablo Cody, Heather Locklear, Jane Lynch

Kate McKinnon is a Comedic Genius, Even When She Does Commercials

Kate McKinnon is a Comedic Genius, Even When She Does Commercials

Top Ten Superchicks You Can't Resist

Top Ten Superchicks You Can't Resist

Recommended Stories for You

Jaden Smith Went To Prom as a Superhero And We're Not Worthy

Jaden Smith Went To Prom as a Superhero And We're Not Worthy

Lesbian Space Aliens Land in LA

Lesbian Space Aliens Land in LA

The Trevor Project's Cracked Xmas Gala In Photos

The Trevor Project's Cracked Xmas Gala In Photos

PRIDE NEWSLETTER - 3/29

An LGBT Look Back at Sundance 2012

An LGBT Look Back at Sundance 2012

Nuovo Olimpo; Rustin, Murder at the end of the World, Saltburn

25 LGBTQ+ Movies & TV Shows Coming In November 2023 & Where To Watch Them

The Weekly Casting Couch: A Trade Round-Up

The Weekly Casting Couch: A Trade Round-Up

Why 'Ghostbusters' All-Female Cast Is Shrieking Awesome

Why 'Ghostbusters' All-Female Cast Is Shrieking Awesome

Suzanne Westenhoefer Takes on Atlantic City: Interview

Suzanne Westenhoefer Takes on Atlantic City: Interview

Casting Rachel Berry's Gay Dads on 'Glee'

Casting Rachel Berry's Gay Dads on 'Glee'

Pride Newsletter - March 8, 2024

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio