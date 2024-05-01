Obsessed with 'X-Men '97'? Now you can stay in Professor X's mansion thanks to Airbnb

If you've been obsessively watching X-Men '97as much as we have, you probably also wish you could live in Professor X's school. Well, now you're in luck!

Airbnb is renting out a recreation of Xavier Institute for Higher Learning, modeled after the throwback cartoon, and even includes the severed head of a giant Sentinel.

Conservatives hate the new X-Men cartoon because it's too gay — which is why we love it — and too "woke," but it's raking in millions of viewers and has quickly become one of the most popular shows on Disney+. Now, Airbnb wants a piece of the pie.

The travel and tech company has renovated a hilltop mansion in Westchester County, New York, to look exactly like the school for mutants in X-Men '97, including hand-painted walls meant to look two-dimensional like the animated series. You'll also be able to explore Professor X's office, Beast's lab, and a "danger room," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Airbnb has recreated the X-Mansion from ‘X-MEN 97’ to let customers stay in. pic.twitter.com/taU2hsdLSg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 1, 2024 Other bedrooms are modeled after fan-favorite characters like Jubilee and Wolverine (his alarm clock even has his signature claw marks), and it promises easter eggs for X-Men '97 superfans. Overnight guests will be treated to a tour hosted by actors playing different X-Men characters; they'll also make cocktails in Beast's lab, and get combat training from a stunt man. The mansion is part of Airbnb's new "Icons" properties that will allow visitors to feel like they are inside their favorite movies and TV shows. Not only can you pay to star in the X-Mansion, but you can also stay overnight at a recreation of the house from Pixar's Up in Abiquiu, New Mexico. Unlike in the film, it won't be carried away by thousands of balloons, but it will be hoisted into the air a crane.