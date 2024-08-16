Marvel claims 'X-Men '97' showrunner fired for 'egregious misconduct' after he speaks out

UPDATE: On Friday, a lawyer representing DeMayo spoke to Deadline regarding the accusations.

"Having much experience with Disney, the playbook is always the same. Family friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights," Bryan Freedman said. "Once [Disney] gets challenged or exposed, the gaslighting and redirection of the blame toward anyone willing to tell the truth starts through an international well oiled publicity machine."

He also said that his client will "bravely tell the truth," and asked the public to "stand by."





The drama surrounding Beau DeMayo's surprise firing from X-Men '97is picking back up again, with new statements from both the former showrunner himself and representatives from Marvel Studios.

On Thursday, as reported by our sister publication Out, DeMayo claimed that Marvel Studios had stripped his credits from the upcoming second season of the show over a post he made for Pride month in June.



"Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while ... working on #XMen97 and #Blade."