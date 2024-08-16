Marvel claims 'X-Men '97' showrunner fired for 'egregious misconduct' after he speaks out

UPDATE: On Friday, a lawyer representing DeMayo spoke to Deadline regarding the accusations.
"Having much experience with Disney, the playbook is always the same. Family friendly on the outside, but secretly attempting to plant illegal unconscionable items in contracts that silence the truth and stop the employee/customer from asserting basic constitutional rights," Bryan Freedman said. "Once [Disney] gets challenged or exposed, the gaslighting and redirection of the blame toward anyone willing to tell the truth starts through an international well oiled publicity machine."
He also said that his client will "bravely tell the truth," and asked the public to "stand by."
The drama surrounding Beau DeMayo's surprise firing from X-Men '97is picking back up again, with new statements from both the former showrunner himself and representatives from Marvel Studios.
On Thursday, as reported by our sister publication Out, DeMayo claimed that Marvel Studios had stripped his credits from the upcoming second season of the show over a post he made for Pride month in June.
"Above is #XMen fan-art I posted on Instagram for Gay Pride in June," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "On June 13, #Marvel sent a letter notifying me that they'd stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while ... working on #XMen97 and #Blade."
DeMayo's post comes in the wake of his complaints that he had received an invite to the Emmy Awards, despite X-Men '97 being nominated, putting the blame on Marvel and Disney for not reaching out to him.
Not only did DeMayo create the series for Disney+, but he had already completed his work on the first two seasons before the announcement back in March that he had been fired from the show ahead of its premiere. He continued to talk about the show on social media, and there has continued to be mystery surrounding exactly what went down with the sudden departure.
After his comments on Thursday, Marvel Studios ditched the carefully measured language that had previously been used to discuss DeMayo's exit, and got a little more candid.
"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation," reads a statement from the studio, as reported by Variety. "Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."
The same article cites a "source with knowledge of the investigation" that alleged DeMayo's firing had to do with evidence of sexual misconduct. They also claimed that his season two credits were discarded due to his "repeatedly" violating his termination agreement, although details regarding what exactly that entailed were not provided.
It would appear that DeMayo is done staying mum on the topic himself, as he shared the article alongside a new statement of his own, and insinuated there would be more to say in the future.
