Adult Entertainers Explain How Homemade Content Has Surpassed Studio Work & Why They Love OF

Images: Tony Valadez
Everyone in the past few years has heard of OnlyFans or adult content that's filmed from the comfort of home.
Let's be honest, quite literally anyone can become a pornstar nowadays. With everyone having a smartphone, all it takes is a few risqué photos and videos uploaded to a fan site for the money to start pouring in.
One of the leaders in the gay porn industry who made a huge impact on OnlyFans was Austin Wolf, who recently invited a ton of the world's top content creators down to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for his new convention Collab Week.
PRIDE's parent company equalpride served as the only media outlet to attend the convention and get all the exclusive content you’re looking for, including everyone's opinion on homemade material overpowering adult film studios.
Scroll through to see what the sexy guys had to say!
Austin Wolf
Austin Wolf is certainly one of the most well-known pornstars in the world.
After all, he's the CEO of popular fan site, 4MyFans, and a studio exclusive at Men.com. It's safe to say he's never not working these days.
As one of the original content creators who helped OnlyFans become the platform it is today, Wolf thinks there's room for everyone if they want to stick to homemade or studio content.
"With the influx and the oversaturation of the amount of models who are creating fan-made content, I feel like the pendulum is swinging back to a studio. Men.com gives me recognition in a space that people may not have seen. Not everybody knows who I am and I need everybody to know who I am. Studio work is a great way for some of these boys to enter worlds that otherwise they may have never been seen," Wolf tells PRIDE.
Josh Moore
While Austin Wolf may see the value in studio work today, models like Josh Moore don't feel the same way.
The star vowed to never work with studios again after having too many bad experiences behind the scenes. Now, he focuses on homemade material and his super popular OnlyFans.
"For me, studio porn is obsolete. I'm way beyond that now. So many studios have f***ed me over. They pay you nothing. You can make your own way in this industry. There's a place for everyone on these platforms."
Often, many studios receive backlash for only hiring certain models and creating dangerous environments on set. The toxic workplace became too much for Moore to deal with.
"In studio porn, you just see the same guys and the same beauty standards. It's so whitewashed. There's not enough diversity. A lot of sex workers were working in really unsafe environments on porn sets. Some of these studios are shady as f***. Now, they can do things in the comfort of their own home."
Noah Way
Noah Way has quickly become the most popular trans male performer in the industry. He’s worked with major studios and has become a voice for a new generation of performers across social media.
Similar to Josh Moore, Way agrees that studios are very choosey as to who they hire for their content.
"I have a very hard time doing studio work because most of them won't hire trans men. I could not make a living off of that. A lot of places won't hire you if aren't white. There's one specific one that I'm thinking of and I can't say the name. If you think about it, you guys will know who it is."
Although studios are flawed, most of them do their proper diligence by typically avoiding talent that's notorious to work it.
"If you're incredibly awful to work with, [studios] won't do it anymore and that does not apply to OnlyFans. You end up with a few characters because of it. The studio is not doing the vetting for you and OnlyFans is doing zero vetting, so you don't know who you're showing up to work with."
Jason Luna
Image: Tony Valadez
Jason Luna just received a nomination for Best Newcomer at the 2024 GayVN Awards and it's honestly no surprise.
The star has created a ton of popular content within the past couple of years and many people in the industry are noticing his star on the rise.
OnlyFans and fan sites have helped propel Luna to a high rank in the porn world.
"I like [fan sites] better. You can make your own opportunity. You have to be at the mercy of studio porn all the time. I'm going to put my camera on and make myself some opportunity! I think it's really nice."
Drake Von
At just 21 years old, Drake Von has quickly built quite a large following online with nearly one million followers on Twitter.
The model has dabbled into studio and homemade material, but he also advocates for models to look at OnlyFans as a good start in the industry.
"Studio work is great for promotional stuff and exposure, but OnlyFans and 4MyFans is where it's at. That how you really interact with your fans and that's how you really make the most of what you're doing."
Jkab Ethan Dale
Jkab Ethan Dale joined OnlyFans after earning a ton of followers on social media. With over 600,000 followers on TikTok, the star decided to switch things up and jump into porn.
One of the biggest draws for people joining fan sites is the fact that the money is much better than studio work. Plus, homemade material has opened doors for more forms of representation.
"I love working for studios, but there's a lot of money in the fan sites. I do think it's changed the business. There's a lot more inclusion. We all get to be ourselves. We all get to give people something that other studios might not want to do. I didn't see people like myself in any sort of adult content. I never thought I could be that sexy person, so seeing all of these different people on their own adult sites, that makes me feel sexy."
Texas Gym Jock
Texas Gym Jock is one of the lucky few pornstars that's currently juggling a corporate job and running his own OnlyFans page on the side.
"At heart, I'm an entrepreneur. I have to have chaos. I thrive in chaos. I've done my corporate job my whole career and I'm very good at what I do, so OnlyFans is a side hustle. I think I'm doing great for where I'm at."
One of the big benefits of the fan site renaissance is the fact that many people nowadays can do porn as a side gig as opposed to a full-time job.
"OnlyFans is a lot of work. With the business of managing your content and messaging my subscribers, it's like having another job. Thank goodness for scheduling content and that's how I'm managing it right now."
Reno Gold
Even though Reno Gold bought his first house before OnlyFans was even launched, the star has certainly reaped the benefits by having a big fanbase on the platform.
"When I started, no one was willing to do it. There was a lot of stigma. During COVID, everyone became a pornstar! It's so crazy. More and more guys are coming in younger and doing everything right off the bat. When I was making the most money, we wouldn't even touch each other and kiss. Nowadays, it's more competitive and people are doing more right off the bat."
Felix Fox
Ranked as the eighth highest searched gay porn star according to Pornhub, Felix Fox has become such a famous face in the industry.
The model has done very well for himself in just a few years by balancing high-profile work in the studio and homemade spaces.
"Everything's changing! You have to be on your A-game or you're going to slip and fall. It's been fun to see things go more in favor of the models as opposed to these studios. The models get to choose who we work with, where we work, when we work, and it's all by our standards. The ball is more in our court more often than not these days. That's what I like to see."