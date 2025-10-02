These stars have the sexiest mustaches in Hollywood!

Colman Domingo, Kit Connor, and Pedro Pascal all have sexy staches.

Kit Connor is all grown and the gays can’t get enough!

The Heartstopper actor’s new facial hair has everyone drooling, and with good reason. The star went from being baby-faced to a muscular, mustache-sporting hunk almost overnight.

Connor is following in the footsteps of generations of gay men (the actor identifies as bi) who came before him, who cemented mustaches as an intrinsic part of gay culture. Between Freddy Mercury’s iconic slutty little mustache, the Village People’s array of different styles of 'staches, and Tom of Finland’s mustachioed gay biker art, mustaches have been synonymous with gay men since at least the 1970s.

Connor may be the latest star to make us swoon over his facial hair, but he’s not the only one. Pedro Pascal has been rocking a mustache for years, and it’s part of why he is so sexy. And celebs like Jacob Elordi and Zac Efron go from boyish good looks to brief droppers the second they stop shaving. But it’s the gay celebs like Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer, and now the 21-year-old British actor, who have us feral every time we see a lip warmer.

Listen, we may have a thing for mustachioed men!