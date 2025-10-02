These stars have the sexiest mustaches in Hollywood!Colman Domingo, Kit Connor, and Pedro Pascal all have sexy staches.Loredana Sangiuliano/Shutterstock; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior; Fred Duval/Shutterstock
Kit Connor is all grown and the gays can’t get enough!
The Heartstopper actor’s new facial hair has everyone drooling, and with good reason. The star went from being baby-faced to a muscular, mustache-sporting hunk almost overnight.
Connor is following in the footsteps of generations of gay men (the actor identifies as bi) who came before him, who cemented mustaches as an intrinsic part of gay culture. Between Freddy Mercury’s iconic slutty little mustache, the Village People’s array of different styles of 'staches, and Tom of Finland’s mustachioed gay biker art, mustaches have been synonymous with gay men since at least the 1970s.
Connor may be the latest star to make us swoon over his facial hair, but he’s not the only one. Pedro Pascal has been rocking a mustache for years, and it’s part of why he is so sexy. And celebs like Jacob Elordi and Zac Efron go from boyish good looks to brief droppers the second they stop shaving. But it’s the gay celebs like Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer, and now the 21-year-old British actor, who have us feral every time we see a lip warmer.
Listen, we may have a thing for mustachioed men!
Kit Connor
Kit Connor turned heads when he stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with a brand new mustache. The young star went from Heartstopper to heartthrob the second he started sporting facial hair!
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien's boyish good looks melt away into pure sex appeal the second he grows facial hair!
David Corenswet
We may love David Corenswet when he's a clean-shaven Superman sporting a bulge that makes us melt, but he somehow gets even hotter with a mustache.
Dan Levy
Out actor Dan Levy stole our hearts and cracked us up with his show Schitt's Creek, but it wasn't until he grew a mustache that we really fell hard. It balances out his killer eyebrows!
Henry Cavill
When Henry Cavill is clean-shaven with perfect hair, he's a little...boring. But add in messy white hair like he has in The Witcher or a sexy mustache like he rocks in Mission Impossible: Fallout, and we are all in!
Zac Efron
He may have been all boyish charm back in his High School Musical Days, but now he's looking ruggedly handsome with his bulging biceps and manly mustache.
Jonathan Bailey
Out actor Jonathan can pull off the clean shaven look, but he gets even hotter when he's sporting a 'stache!
Donald Glover
Donald Glover has always been hot, but add a mustache and now we can't get enough of the incredibly talented — and sexy — man.
Jacob Elordi
Just when we thought Jacob Elordi couldn't get any hotter, he goes and grows a mustache. We are OBSESSED!
Dev Patel
Kathy Hutchins/Shuttestock
Not only is he a talented actor and director, but Dev Patel also looks dashing in a mustache. He's a triple threat!
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal stole our hearts when he starred on Game of Thrones, and then we swooned all over again with his role in The Last of Us, but it's his manly 'stache that really makes us weak in the knees.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo has been rocking a mustache for years. The facial hair manages to take an already stunning man and makes him even more debonair.
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Issac
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
Whether he is clean shaven, rocking just a mustache, or has a full beard, Oscar Isaac is hot AF!
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer is always hot, regardless of what he wears or what style of facial hair he's sporting, but when the star sports a mustache, his hotness goes through the roof.
Grey Matter
Outside of drag, Dragula star Grey Matter has the perfect stache to turn your thoughts filthy!