What started as a piece of functional clothing to work out in, or to lounge around the house when you want to be cozy (let’s face it, that's the more likely scenario for us), gray sweatpants have evolved and are now considered one of the sluttiest pieces of clothing a man can wear.
The reason is simple: the relaxed fit and light color allow us to see the elusive d*ck print, and they usually make every guy’s butt look fantastic too. Extra points if you wear them slung low on your hips so we can get a peek at that V — respectfully, of course!
You probably see guys walking around wearing them all the time, but the true gray sweatpants connoisseurs know that you need to turn to movies, television shows, and magazine covers to spot the hottest celebrity men sporting the iconic item of clothing.
So whether you like to show off by wearing them yourself, or love to ogle celebs sporting them, gray sweatpants are one article of clothing that can’t be ignored!
Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rocky’
Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rocky’
United Artist
Sylvester Stallone running in a gray sweatsuit in the training montage that ends with him pumping his fist in the air on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will forever be an iconic moment.
John Travolta in ‘Grease’
John Travolta in ‘Grease’
Paramount Pictures
While you probably picture his leather jacket and pompadour hairstyle when you think of John Travolta’s character Danny in Grease, he was equally mouthwatering in a gray sweatsuit while trying to impress Sandy.
Dylan Efron on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
To preview one of his performances during his run on Dancing with the Stars, Dylan Efron posted a video showing off his dance skills while wearing nothing but a low-slung pair of gray sweatpants. To say the gays went feral is an understatement.
Michael B. Jordan in ‘Creed’
Much like Stallone as Rocky Balboa before him, Michael B. Jordan rocked a pair of sexy gray sweatpants in the Rocky spinoff, Creed. In fact, he may have even worn them better than the iconic original!
Austin Butler for Men’s Health
Austin Butler broke the internet in 2025 when his photoshoot with Men’s Health went viral. In the now iconic photos, Butler is sporting nothing but six-pack abs and a pair of grey sweatpants with the waistband rolled down, making him look like a work of art. As expected, the gays went wild for the steamy photos.
Channing Tatum in ‘She’s the Man’
Channing Tatum in ‘She’s the Man’
DreamWorks Pictures
She’s the Man isn’t a great movie, but it’s worth a watch just to see young Channing Tatum in gray sweatpants and no shirt. You can thank us later.
Ethan Stiefel in ‘Center Stage’
Every millennial has probably seen Center Stage at least a few times, and while some of the love the movie gets is because of impressive ballet, teen drama, and early 2000s music and fashion, we’ve also watched this dance class scene over and over again just so we could see Cooper gyrate his hips in those revealing gray sweatpants.
Justin Theroux in ‘The Leftovers’
In the pilot episode of HBO's The Leftovers, Justin Theroux gave the audience and eye full when his character went jogging in gray sweatpants that hug every…curve…of his body. The scene may have aired years ago, but it lives on in the minds of fans everywhere.
Anthony Ippolito in ‘I Play Rocky’
Apparently, if you want to see hot, ripped men in gray sweatpants, you should be turning to boxing movies — especially ones connected to Rocky. Anthony Ippolito is recreating Stallone’s iconic sweatpants look in I Play Rocky, which tells the true story of Stallone's fight to play Rocky Balboa. The movie hasn’t come out yet, but the first-look photos alone have us drooling.