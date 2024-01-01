All The Ways Adult Star Josh Moore Blows Us Away

It's more than just his accent.
Image: Tony Valadez
From twink to twunk and now hunk... fans have watched Josh Moore grow into a huge pornstar.
The star has not only won over the hearts of his millions of fans, but he's also a well-respected model in the adult entertainment industry.
Moore made history this year as the first British gay man to win Favorite Gay Male of the Year at the PornHub Awards and his grind is certainly a huge reason for that.
With 10 years of experience being in the porn world, there's many reasons why Moore is still going strong today.
But there's more to Moore that meets the eye! Scroll below and see why we're all swooning over this handsome guy.
He's a smooth talker.
Josh Moore was one of the lucky guys invited to Austin Wolf's Collab Week back in November.
During the trip, the pornstar chatted with PRIDE at Jet's Naked Beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Check out the video here and then dive into all of the reasons he's this week's Man Crush Monday!
He's outspoken.
While there's many exciting videos of Moore to watch around the internet, you likely won't find any recent studio work out there.
The star vowed to never work with studios again after having too many bad experiences behind the scenes. Now, he focuses on homemade material and his super popular OnlyFans.
"For me, studio porn is obsolete. I'm way beyond that now. So many studios have f***ed me over. They pay you nothing. You can make your own way in this industry. There's a place for everyone on these platforms."
Often, many studios receive backlash for only hiring certain models and creating dangerous environments on set. The toxic workplace became too much for Moore to deal with.
"In studio porn, you just see the same guys and the same beauty standards. It's so whitewashed. There's not enough diversity. A lot of sex workers were working in really unsafe environments on porn sets. Some of these studios are shady as f***. Now, they can do things in the comfort of their own home."
He truly loves his job.
Image: Josh Moore
It's common to see many pornstars exit the industry after a short time for a myriad of reasons. The same can't be said for Moore.
The actor has put quite a few years into crafting his status in adult entertainment and has no plans on switching career paths.
"I'm going to do this until I'm old and gray, seriously. I'm going to go to daddy and then I'm going to be like grandpappy! I'm going to be in this industry until I'm dead. I have no plans to exit the industry anytime soon. Every year gets better and better."
Besides his commitments as a pornstar, Moore also takes time to focus on his passion projects. The star has a podcast about to launch called Moore Drama where he'll be chatting with other adult entertainers, drag queens, celebrities, and more. Plus, people can achieve his perfect skin by checking out his supplement brand Flawless for Men.
"Have a strong brand. It's all about branding these days. You find your niche and you just roll with it. You find something that you love and enjoy and you just go for it."