All The Ways Adult Star Paul Cassidy Makes Us Drool

It's getting hot in here.
Image: Instagram @paul_cassidy_real
It may be winter, but Paul Cassidy's spicy content is keeping us warm.
The model is one of the biggest pornstars in the world who attended Austin Wolf's Collab Week last month.
With over one million followers on Twitter, Cassidy got his start in adult entertainment at 18 years old and his career has skyrocketed ever since his debut.
He's a perfect interview.
Beyond his steamy photos and videos online, there's a lot more to love about this guy.
To start things off, check out PRIDE's full video interview with Paul Cassidy at Jet's Naked Beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Then, scroll through and see all the reasons we're following this hunk and why he's this week's Man Crush Monday!
He's the whole... package.
Paul Cassidy has quickly risen to stardom in adult film in the seven years he's been in the industry.
From studio work to OnlyFans content, the model has dabbled into a little bit of everything which has helped him grow such a large fanbase.
"Even though I try to focus on other businesses, I never forget about my fans. They are who made me," Cassidy tells PRIDE.
He's set for life.
It's no secret that sex workers are some of the highest-paid people in the world, but it doesn't come without a real grind... pun intended.
Cassidy has wisely used his money for every possible financial gain, so he'll have no money issues at any point in the distant future.
"I'm traveling 90% of the time. I invested most of my money, so I'm well set for life already. I helped my parents. I bought my father my car. I can do whatever I want. Once you build your social media, then you can relax. You can get the same amount of money for 10% of the work. You just need to advertise it."
His debut in adult entertainment is insane.
Since a young age, Cassidy has always committed to his fitness goals and that what's led to his career in porn.
After he competed in a bodybuilding competition, the popular adult film site BelAmi approached the model about joining the industry. At first, Cassidy didn't know what he was getting himself into... but that quickly changed.
"I was 18 years old and I was working three jobs after school to make enough money. I went to the capital city and they started recording me. Then, he asked me to j*** o** and I started to get really red. After we talked, I thought, 'If I do this home for free, why wouldn't I make money?' I made the casting and step by step, I shot a few videos. From then, I just did OnlyFans."