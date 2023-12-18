Here's All Of The Reasons Adult Star Peachy Boy Is Our Man Crush

Besides his spicy pics... obviously.
Tony Valadez
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of traumas our way, but many of the biggest adult entertainers today made their debuts in the middle of 2020.
One of those stars is Peachy Boy, who as of this writing has over one million followers on Twitter and nearly a million followers on TikTok as well.
The model has no problem showing off all of his *assets* on Twitter and OnlyFans, but he's also built a large following of people who are interested in his personal life, travel blogs, and of course... sexy photos.
Scroll below to see all of the content that we love to see from Peachy Boy.
I mean... have you seen him?
This might go without saying, but one of the reasons people love Peachy Boy's content is because he's very easy on the eyes.
However, his good looks don't come without a ton of hard work. The star hits the gym constantly and keeps a strict diet.
"I eat well and I don't drink alcohol anymore. I used to drink and party quite a lot, but I don't drink as much anymore. I gym six times a week. I do cardio six times a week. I'm always looking for chicken and rice. That's the secret! If I look good, I feel good," Peachy Boy says.
He's more than just a pretty face.
Not only do fans of Peachy Boy love his steamy content, but they've genuinely grown to love him as a person.
The star shows his personality and travel adventures in plenty of his Instagram reels. By being himself, he's also helped many of his followers feel more comfortable in their own skin.
"Each and every single one of my fans means the world to me. Obviously it's sexual what I do, but I touch on mental health and I've helped people with so much stuff. Fitness, mental health... just giving people confidence is the best feeling ever. I never thought I'd be someone that can do that, honestly."
He's very flirty.
A quick X-rated search will bring up a lot of Peachy Boy's hot content, but the star himself is very comfortable with his sexuality and has no problem showing that to the world.
Even if it's collabing with other top models or giving his fans what they want on his fan sites, Peachy Boy is certainly putting all out there for people to enjoy.
"There's so many people out there with a massive dong, a six pack, amazing model face... you can look like the prettiest guy in the world, but you're not the most popular. There's way more than just looking good. Showing your personality is so important. If you want to be successful on any adult platform, being yourself is more intimate."
