29 LGBTQ+ movies we can’t wait to see in 2025

Sure, it’s still 2024, but we can't help but already be looking forward to 2025, and especially all the amazing queer stories that will be heading to our screens, big and small.
What do we have to look forward to? Honestly, a lot! From major blockbusters like Jurassic World Rebirth, to queer romances likeSwift Horses and The Wedding Banquet, and even some spooky thrillers and horror likeMother Maryand Queens of the Dead. Oh yes, this year is already stacking up to be a very entertaining one.
So, with that in mind, here is everything currently on our radar!
One of Them Days - January 17
Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.
Presence - January 17
A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone. Starring newly out Julia Fox!
Love Me - January 24
Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love. K-Stew, so we are seated.
Star Trek: Section 31 - January 24
In this new original movie, Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Companion - January 31
New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you “The Notebook”—and the unhinged creators of “Barbarian” cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…
Mickey 17 - April 18
The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.
Lilo & Stitch - May 23
A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
M3GAN 2.0 - June 27
The next installment in the "M3GAN" franchise.
Jurassic World Rebirth - July 2
Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.
Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25
Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.
Freakier Friday - August 8
Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.
On Swift Horses - Sept 7
Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible. Starring Jacob Elordi, Diego Calva, and Will Poulter.
An untitled sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era - September 12
No plot details have been released.
The Running Man - November 21
The futuristic United States of 2025 when the world has become a dystopia.
Wicked: Part Two - November 21
Follows Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Dead Mail - TBD
On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the county post office and onto the desk of Jasper, a seasoned and skilled "dead letter" investigator, responsible for investigating lost mail and returning it to its sender. As he investigates further, Jasper meets Trent, a strange yet unassuming man who has taken up residence at the men’s home where Jasper lives. When Trent unexpectedly shows up at Jasper’s office, it becomes clear he has a vested interest in the note, and will stop at nothing to retrieve it...
Dope Queens — TBA
An action-packed romantic thriller where three remarkable friends navigate San Francisco’s fluorescent Tenderloin District and quickly find themselves trapped in a prison of their own making.
Fear Street: Prom Queen - TBD
In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.
The History of Sound - TBD
Two young men during World War I set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen.
Howdy, Neighbor! — TBA
When former child actor, Benjamin Caldwell, is recognized by his new neighbor, the lines between friend and fan are blurred, turning his number one fan into his number one nightmare.
I Don’t Understand You - TBD 2025
I Don’t Understand You is a pitch-black horror comedy featuring Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as a couple on the verge of adopting their first child. The two set off to Italy to celebrate their babymoon/anniversary, but the language barrier soon leads to a series of very unfortunate events, plunging them into a waking nightmare.
I Wish You All The Best - TBD
Based on Mason Deaver's novel, the film follows Ben DeBacker, a non-binary teen who is thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah, and her husband, Thomas. Struggling with anxiety, they come out only to Hannah, Thomas, and their art teacher, Ms. Lyons, while trying to keep a low profile at their new school. Ben's attempts to survive junior year unnoticed are thwarted when Nathan, a funny and charismatic student, decides to take Ben under his wing. With the help of Nathan, and his friends Sophie and Mel, Ben discovers themselves and what started as a disastrous turn of events looks like it might just be a chance to start a happier new life.
Mother Mary - TBD
Follows the relationship between a fictional musician and a famous fashion designer. Starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel as lovers. Hunter Schafer costars and David Lowrey directs.
Ponyboi - TBD
Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.
Queens of the Dead - TBD
Drag queens and club kids battle zombies craving brains during a zombie outbreak at their drag show in Brooklyn, putting personal conflicts aside to utilize their distinct abilities against the undead threat.
The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo - TBD
Follows Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo, who chooses an unknown reporter to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood and her seven marriages. Directed by Leslye Headland.
Untitled Christy Martin Biopic - TBD
Tells the story of Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer of the ‘90s.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - TBD
No plot details have been released.
The Wedding Banquet - TBD
Wai-Tung, a gay Taiwanese-American, agrees to marry Wei-Wei for a green card. When their parents visit for the wedding, Wai-Tung's homosexuality is revealed, leading to eventual acceptance. Wai-Tung, a gay Taiwanese-American, agrees to marry Wei-Wei for a green card.