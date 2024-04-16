Scroll To Top
Identities

The rumored Jurassic World cast has us asking: Have we entered the gay blockbuster era?

The rumored 'Jurassic World' cast has us asking: Have we entered the gay blockbuster era?

The rumored 'Jurassic World' cast has us asking: Have we entered the gay blockbuster era?

Colman Domingo and Jonathan Bailey may headline the summer action tentpole movie — does this mean we’ve finally turned the corner on queer representation in Hollywood?

rachiepants

I am over the Jurassic Park/World era — or at least I was until I saw the rumored cast of the inevitable upcoming sequel. Dev Patel? Yes, please. Scarlett Johansson? Sure, why not? Then I saw the other two names being bandied around as lead characters: Colman Domingo and Jonathan Bailey.

Yes, our first Black gay movie star and our forever boyfriend Jonathan Bailey in the same movie. The same movie that’s about to receive a Jurassic-sized (sorry I can’t resist) budget and marketing push. The same movie that’s expected to be one of, if not the tentpole of whatever summer it drops. And the same movie that families all across the nation, and the world, are going to go see in the theaters with their kids, with their parents, with their grandparents. This is honestly kind of a big deal if it turns out to be true.

There was a time when coming out as queer was considered a career killer. From Greta Garbo to Rupert Everett, suspected or confirmed queer actors faced consequences. Being out meant being relegated to smaller features and gay roles (those not taken by straight actors, that is) or simply disappearing from Hollywood. Thankfully, the tide has been turning, especially in recent years.

While queer films have long been critically acclaimed and typically starred straight actors. Think: Brokeback Mountain, Dallas Buyers Club, The Danish Girl, or Call Me By Your Name that hasn’t been reflected in the box office (The Birdcage being one notable exception).

But a steady push for queer actors to play queer roles has resulted in both backlash and success in moving the needle. Recent years have seen movies like Bros, Love Lies Bleeding, and Fire Island all featuring queer leads telling queer stories. They also offer opportunities for queer actors to land marquee roles and build fan bases both within and outside the niche queer audience.

Why does that matter? Well, it’s not called show business for nothing. In a 2018 IndieWire article about the disparity between queer actors and actresses in Hollywood, a source laid the problem out in no uncertain terms. “It’s all about perception. They want to believe that the lead guy is fucking the lead woman,” he said. “If a studio is backing a film with a ton of money … They want everyone who is buying tickets to believe that that’s the case. Sadly, if we know that in real life the lead guy is screwing around with another guy, the fear is that it may hurt ticket sales,” they explained.

In other words, being out makes you a financial risk, one that studios aren't going to hang a massive film, let alone a franchise on. And yet, here we are today potentially looking at just that happening: two out and proud gay men leading one of the most beloved and profitable franchises in modern cinematic history. Just how profitable? According to The Numbers, its films have earned more than $6 billion.

What this casting ultimately says, if turns out to be true, is that gay stars are seen as bankable, relatable leads. It’s a small victory, but one that was fought for and worth noting, celebrating, and buying a ticket to.

IdentitiesEntertainmentMoviesCelebrities
brokeback mountaincolman domingodev patelgreta garbojonathan baileyjurassic parkjurassic worldqueer actorsscarlett johansson
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

Op-ed: Why a Lot of Actors Can't Just Come Out

Op-ed: Why a Lot of Actors Can't Just Come Out

18 Out Actors in Hollywood That Proved Matt Damon Wrong

18 Out Actors in Hollywood That Proved Matt Damon Wrong

Dear Hollywood: LGBT People Deserve More Than Crumbs

Dear Hollywood: LGBT People Deserve More Than Crumbs

Would Jake Gyllenhaal Play Gay in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Now?

Would Jake Gyllenhaal Play Gay in ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Now?

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

25 Creative LGBTQ People Who Are Making the World More Inclusive

15 (Possibly 17) Celebrities That Recently Came Out

15 (Possibly 17) Celebrities That Recently Came Out

Where Are the Gay Teen Rom-Coms Starring People of Color?

Where Are the Gay Teen Rom-Coms Starring People of Color?

12 Lesbian-Approved Movies We Can't Wait to See This Fall

12 Lesbian-Approved Movies We Can't Wait to See This Fall

Kit Harrington Calls Out Marvel for Its Lack of Gay Actors

Kit Harrington Calls Out Marvel for Its Lack of Gay Actors

LGBQ Inclusion in Film Is Up, But Trans & QPOC Representation Is Down

LGBQ Inclusion in Film Is Up, But Trans & QPOC Representation Is Down

Most Recent

Fellow Travelers, My Animal, and Red, White & Royal Blue

Intercourse discourse: it's time for a queer cinematic sex state of the union

20 Gay Movies That Actually Have Happily-Ever-After Endings

20 Gay Movies That Actually Have Happily-Ever-After Endings

4 Questions We Have for Hollywood About Queer Representation

4 Questions We Have for Hollywood About Queer Representation

21 Celebrities Who Came Out As Straight

21 Celebrities Who Came Out As Straight

Outfest 2021 Celebrates Life at Hollywood Forever Opening Gala

Outfest 2021 Celebrates Life at Hollywood Forever Opening Gala

10 Pixar Characters We Decided Are Gay

10 Pixar Characters We Decided Are Gay

These Are All the Celebs Who Came Out During Pride Month 2020

These Are All the Celebs Who Came Out During Pride Month 2020

Dustin Lance Black Slams Closeted Actors and Their Agents

Dustin Lance Black Slams Closeted Actors and Their Agents

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

Updates on Queen Bey, 'Thor,' 'The Vampire Academy,' and More

Recommended Stories for You

'Bridgerton's Johnathan Bailey Says Gay Men Told Him to Stay Closeted

'Bridgerton's Johnathan Bailey Says Gay Men Told Him to Stay Closeted

Queer actors Joel Kim Booster and Harvey Guillen and Colman Domingo

25 queer actors who should be starring in everything

67 LGBT Millennials Who Are Inspiring AF

67 LGBT Millennials Who Are Inspiring AF

38 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017

38 Notable People Who Came Out in 2017

5 Lesbian Movies Hollywood Needs to Make

5 Lesbian Movies Hollywood Needs to Make

'Bruno's' Gay Stereotypes Rile GLAAD

'Bruno's' Gay Stereotypes Rile GLAAD

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio