The rumored 'Jurassic World' cast has us asking: Have we entered the gay blockbuster era?

I am over the Jurassic Park/World era — or at least I was until I saw the rumored cast of the inevitable upcoming sequel. Dev Patel ? Yes, please. Scarlett Johansson ? Sure, why not? Then I saw the other two names being bandied around as lead characters: Colman Domingo and Jonathan Bailey .

Yes, our first Black gay movie star and our forever boyfriend Jonathan Bailey in the same movie. The same movie that’s about to receive a Jurassic-sized (sorry I can’t resist) budget and marketing push. The same movie that’s expected to be one of, if not the tentpole of whatever summer it drops. And the same movie that families all across the nation, and the world, are going to go see in the theaters with their kids, with their parents, with their grandparents. This is honestly kind of a big deal if it turns out to be true.

There was a time when coming out as queer was considered a career killer. From Greta Garbo to Rupert Everett, suspected or confirmed queer actors faced consequences. Being out meant being relegated to smaller features and gay roles (those not taken by straight actors, that is) or simply disappearing from Hollywood. Thankfully, the tide has been turning, especially in recent years.

While queer films have long been critically acclaimed and typically starred straight actors. Think: Brokeback Mountain, Dallas Buyers Club, The Danish Girl, or Call Me By Your Name that hasn’t been reflected in the box office (The Birdcage being one notable exception).

But a steady push for queer actors to play queer roles has resulted in both backlash and success in moving the needle. Recent years have seen movies like Bros, Love Lies Bleeding, and Fire Island all featuring queer leads telling queer stories. They also offer opportunities for queer actors to land marquee roles and build fan bases both within and outside the niche queer audience.