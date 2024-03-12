Scroll To Top
Movies

Watch this exclusive Drive-Away Dolls featurette clip on the film’s unapologetic queerness

Watch this exclusive ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ featurette clip on the film’s unapologetic queerness

Drive-Away Dolls
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Co-writer Tricia Cooke explains the queer joy at the heart of this hilarious and steamy new comedy.

rachiepants

If you missed Drive-Away Dolls in the theater, then good news, today you’ll have another chance to see the most joyful, quirky, and hilarious lesbian comedy of the year now that it’s available on digital platforms to rent today.

The film, which comes from the minds of Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen, follows two Sapphic friends, Jamie and Marian, as they set out on a road trip to outpace romance and heartbreak — and maybe hit up a few dyke bars and basement make-out parties along the way. The only problem is that the car they’re driving on said road trip holds some very controversial contraband and they have a handful of inept criminals hot on their trail to get it back.

While we all love a good crime comedy caper, what makes this film so unique is its dedication to the lesbian gaze throughout. Whether it be lesbian friendships, sex, romance, or pleasure, the film centers and celebrates its queer characters, and that didn’t happen by accident.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette clip, Cooke opens up about the intentionality behind that. “It’s important as a queer filmmaker to just represent as much as possible. The opportunity to make this film with fun, playful, queer characters was really important,” she reveals. “As we’ve aged, we want to enjoy what we’re doing and we had a really great time.”

That enjoyment and pleasure read through on screen. PRIDE called it “a cheeky, hilarious, and transgressive delight from start to finish,” and we stand by it. (Read the full review here.)

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ is out now on PVOD. Watch the exclusive clip below.

MoviesEntertainment
comedylesbian filmsdrive-away dollsethan coenmargaret qualleyqueer characterstricia cooke
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio