Watch this exclusive ‘Drive-Away Dolls’ featurette clip on the film’s unapologetic queerness

If you missed Drive-Away Dolls in the theater, then good news, today you’ll have another chance to see the most joyful, quirky, and hilarious lesbian comedy of the year now that it’s available on digital platforms to rent today.

The film, which comes from the minds of Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen, follows two Sapphic friends, Jamie and Marian, as they set out on a road trip to outpace romance and heartbreak — and maybe hit up a few dyke bars and basement make-out parties along the way. The only problem is that the car they’re driving on said road trip holds some very controversial contraband and they have a handful of inept criminals hot on their trail to get it back.

While we all love a good crime comedy caper, what makes this film so unique is its dedication to the lesbian gaze throughout. Whether it be lesbian friendships, sex, romance, or pleasure, the film centers and celebrates its queer characters, and that didn’t happen by accident.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette clip, Cooke opens up about the intentionality behind that. “It’s important as a queer filmmaker to just represent as much as possible. The opportunity to make this film with fun, playful, queer characters was really important,” she reveals. “As we’ve aged, we want to enjoy what we’re doing and we had a really great time.”

That enjoyment and pleasure read through on screen. PRIDE called it “a cheeky, hilarious, and transgressive delight from start to finish,” and we stand by it. (Read the full review here.)