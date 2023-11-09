It's almost time for the latest movie in The Hunger Games film franchise, the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It is a star-studded film with Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, and the incomparable Viola Davis and shows the 10th Annual Hunger Games, where for the first time mentors and more are introduced.
So in preparation for the film's release on November 17, I have decided to rewatch all the films and in doing so rekindled my absolute obsession with Miss Effie Trinket. She was an escort from the Capitol, whose sole job was to prep her tributes and make the rich folks in the Capitol want to bet on them during the games.
She won't be in Songbirds and Snakes as it takes place 64 years before the hunger games we all know, but that doesn't mean we can't look back at the times when she decided to come on screen and give us Capitol Cunt looks that we likely didn't deserve.
Courtesy of Lionsgate
Never have puffed sleeves made me so happy.
I don't care that she looks undead — the gloves give me enough life as it is.
Insert infamous Drake lyric here.
She looks like she read an issue of Hype Hair and said..."Yes"
The stiffest collar I've ever seen and I WANT IT
The gloves, bracelet, and rings are so over the top and it looks like she's talking shit so yeah, duh.
'80s night in The Capitol clubs must have been insane.
CRUELLA WHO?!?
There is quite a lot of fashion in the prequel I'm sure but I just don't know how they will compare to Effie's looks. But it's got a nearly two and a half hour runtime so plenty of time to sit and see!