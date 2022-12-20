21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

There’s no time like the present, but sometimes you just want to visit the past.
Courtesy of Roadside Attractions
Forbidden romances, defiance in the face of bigotry, and of course, some pretty fantastic costumes are all hooks of gay period dramas, but these films also provide us with a look at gay history. These 18 movies will take you back in time (without the struggle of, you know, actually having to live in the past).
RELATED: 13 Lesbian & Bi Period Dramas That Will Take You Back in Time
1) Cassandro
Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.
2) Of An Age
Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian-born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend’s older brother.
3) Operation Hyacinth
In this Netflix original thriller set in 1985 Poland, Robert is a young police officer inn communist Warsaw who is hunting down a serial killer targeting gay men. In the process he meets and falls for an informant named Arek (Hubert Milkowski) who completely changes Robert's life.
4) Halston
HALSTON Trailer (2021) Ewan McGregor, Netflix Drama Series HD© 2021 - Netflix
This docudrama series, by Ryan Murphy, stars Ewan McGregor as the iconic, queer fashion designer Halston.
Firebird | Official Trailer HD | 2022
RELEASE DATE: April 29, 2022 DIRECTOR: Peeter RebaneWRITERS: Peeter Rebane and Tom Prior CAST: Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii, Diana Pozharskaya Learn More & Sho...
6) The Boys in the Band
Set in 1968 a group of gay friends gather together for a birthday party for their friend Harold (Zachary Quinto). However the night takes a dramatic turn with a drinking game causes issues in the friend group to come to light. The film also stars Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Charlie Carver.
7) Wilde
This 1997 drama with Stephen Fry in the title role follows the life of Oscar Wilde in the late 1800s. A young Jude Law plays Wilde’s handsome lover, poet Lord Alfred Douglas.
8) Maurice
This 1987 romantic drama is based on the E.M. Forster novel of the same name, and tells the tale to gay love in early 20th century England, following Maurice Hall from his life in school until he is united with his life partner. James Wilby stars as Maurice Hall, with Hugh Grant as Clive Durham, and Rupert Graves as Alec Scudder.
9) Gods and Monsters
This 1998 film recounts the fictionalized last days of Frankenstein director James Whale (Ian McKellen) in the 1950s. Whale has retired, and lives with his housemaid Hanna, who cares for him but disapproves of his homosexuality. Whale begins a friendship with a young, handsome gardener Clayton Boone (Brendan Fraser) who doesn’t return Whale’s feelings.
10) Capote
Capote is a 2005 biographical film that follows Truman Capote during the writing of In Cold Blood in the late 50s and early 60s. Philip Seymour Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Capote.
11) Milk
This 2008 biopic based on the life of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, begins on Milk’s 40th birthday in 1970s New York, and chronicles his activism, romantic relationships, and assassination.
12) Christopher and His Kind
Adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s biography, this biopic starring Matt Smith chronicles Isherwood’s life in Berlin in the early 1930s.
13) A Single Man
If you just can’t get enough Christopher Isherwood (and who can, really?), A Single Man is based on his novel of the same name. Tom Ford’s directorial debut stars Colin Firth as a gay university professor living and grieving in California in 1962.
14) Another Country
Another Country is a 1984 romantic period drama loosely based on the life of openly gay spy and double agent Guy Burgess (Guy Bennett in the film) in the 1930s and stars Colin Firth, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and out actor Rupert Everett.
15) Howl
This 2010 film explores the 1957 obscenity trial of poet Allen Ginsberg’s poem Howl. James Franco stars as Ginsberg, and Aaron Tveit stars as poet and Ginsberg’s life partner Peter Orlovsky.
16) A Love to Hide
A Love to Hide is a French film that takes place during World War II. A young Jewish girl tries to escape the Third Reich after her parents and sister are killed trying to escape to England. She’s sheltered by her gay childhood friend Jean and his lover Philippe.
17) De-Lovely
De-Lovely stars Kevin Kline as Cole Porter and Ashley Judd as his wife, Linda Lee Thomas, who is aware of Porter’s gay extramarital affairs. The film covers the period between their first meeting to his death in 1964.
18) Firebird
Set during the Cold War, a handsome soldier enters into a passionate and dangerous affair with a sexy ace fire pilot.
19) My Policeman
Set in 1950s Britain, Tom (Harry Styles) is a police officer who ends up falling for a male school teacher (David Dawson). The two fall into a passionate affair, set against the backdrop of a time and place where homosexuality was still illegal.
20) Benediction
Benediction follows the life of poet Siegfried Sassoon, who after serving in World War I became an outspoken critic of the war. It also delves into his various passionate affairs with men, and his struggle for self-acceptance.