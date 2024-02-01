Meet the 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' cast & the real people they play

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud’ is back!
After a well-received season of Feud: Bette and Joan, FX is bringing back this Ryan Murphy anthology series for a new season revolving around gay writer Truman Capote’s friendships with a group of New York City socialites nicknamed The Swans.
Directed by Gus Van Sant (Elephant, My Own Private Idaho) and written by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters, One Fine Day), this new season of Feud tells the story of Manhattan high society members who befriend Capote as he becomes an acclaimed writer. However, when Capote decides to write a novel titled Answered Prayers about the scandalous lives of these wealthy women, their dynamics suddenly turn into a dangerous feud.
Scroll through to check out the actors and the real-life people they’re playing on Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, premiering this Wednesday, Jan. 31 on FX.
Tom Hollander as Truman Capote
Best known for writing In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Truman Capote lives his final, lonely years in the time period that takes place on Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The writer is played by Tom Hollander, who recently made waves for playing the “evil gay” character of Quentin on The White Lotus season 2.
Demi Moore as Ann Woodward
The legendary Demi Moore plays Ann Woodward. Famously, Woodward was recognized as a character in Capote’s La Côte Basque, 1965, which told the story of a woman who shoots her husband in the middle of the night and later claims to think that he was a burglar.
Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy
Jack Dunphy is Capote’s long-time romantic partner. Even though these were tricky times for an out gay man, Capote did not hide his sexuality, and Dunphy was widely acknowledged as his partner of many years. On Feud, he will be played by actor Joe Mantello.
Naomi Watts as Babe Paley
Babe Paley is known as one of the most glamorous and best-dressed women of her time. On the show, she is played by Naomi Watts, which makes perfect sense! Babe was one of the first women affected by Capote’s new book when he published an excerpt that exposed a love affair from her husband, Bill Paley.
Russell Tovey as John O’Shea
The Looking and Quantico heartthrob Russell Tovey has been cast to play John O’Shea on Feud. Despite being married with children, O’Shea leaves everything behind to become Capote’s business manager. In many ways, however, this man is credited for plaguing Capote’s personal life and career.
Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest
C.Z. Guest is often described as one of the few Manhattan socialites who stayed in touch with Capote even after the writer started to expose stories about them. On Feud, Guest will be played by the incredible Chloë Sevigny.
Diane Lane as Slim Keith
Many remember Slim Keith as a woman who married Howard Hawks, then Leland Hayward, and then Kenneth Keith. This Californian beauty, played by Diane Lane on the show, was quick to burn the bridges of her friendship with Capote as soon as he used her personal life as inspiration for his work.
Treat Williams as Bill Paley
Bill Paley is largely credited as the media mogul and businessman who built CBS as the network it is today. When it comes to his personal life, though, Bill was the cheating husband of Babe Paley, and developed a bad reputation for all the pain that he caused her over the years.
Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson
Another friend who stayed loyal to Capote was Joanne Carson, who entered New York City’s high society for being married to late-night talk show legend Johnny Carson. Played by Molly Ringwald on Feud, Joanne went as far as welcoming Capote to live at her home during his final days.
Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill
Lee Radziwill is best known for, through her close friendship with Capote, landing an acting role in the film Laura as she attempted to launch an acting career. The movie was a huge flop, which rocked her friendship with Capote and ruined her ambitions to become an actress. On Feud, Radziwill will be played by Calista Flockhart.