Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane & Nathan Lee Graham cozy up in our first peek at 'Mid-Century Modern'

Only two months after being greenlit for a pilot, Hulu has picked up Mid-Century Modern for a full season run and today we go our first image of the cast.

We are SO in!

The multi camera sitcom stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin. The series follows three best firends (Lane, Bomer, and Graham) who decide to spend their "golden years" together in Palm Springs. Lane's Bunny Schneiderman, despite being the wealthiest of the three friends, lives with his mother, Sybil (Lavin). Of course, hilarity ensues!

In addition to Bunny and Sybil, there's Bomer's character Jerry Frank, a #gayexmo who is "pure of heart, hard of body, and soft of head." All excellent qualities to have in a man. Rounding out the principal cast is Arthur (Graham), a "dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran."

Mid-Century Modern doesn't just boast a star studded cast, it also has name brand recognition behind the camera as well. The series comes from David Kohan and Max Mutchnick- they created a little show called Will & Grace, maybe you've heard of it? The pilot was directed by multi-cam sitcom legend James Burrows, who's won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work. Ryan Murphy serves as an executive producer for the series, alongside Lane, Bomer, Kohan, Mutchnik, and Burrows. Reactions to the series pickup have been overwhelmingly positive. So far it's been lauded for casting gay actors in gay roles, an idea that is still contentious in Hollywood. The only critiques so far are including 46-year-old Matt Bomer a "gay of a certain age" and totally missing the opportunity to call the show The Golden Gays. I'm positive that was the working title.