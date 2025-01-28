50 LGBTQ+ movies we can’t wait to see in 2025
| 01/28/25
rachiepants
Courtesy of A24; Universal Pictures
Sure, it’s still 2024, but we can't help but already be looking forward to 2025, and especially all the amazing queer stories that will be heading to our screens, big and small.
What do we have to look forward to? Honestly, a lot! From major blockbusters like Jurassic World Rebirth, to queer romances likeSwift Horses and The Wedding Banquet, and even some spooky thrillers and horror likeMother Maryand Queens of the Dead. Oh yes, this year is already stacking up to be a very entertaining one.
So, with that in mind, here is everything currently on our radar!
All film descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
The pages of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 runner-up, Lady Camden's fairytale story are filled with growth, discovery, and a passion for performance in this vivid personal portrait. A student of dance, Camden performed ballet across many international stages before lip syncing on the Drag Race catwalk. When Camden’s professional ballet career unexpectedly ends, she discovers drag as a way to find joy and community. It catapults her to stardom - and the glittering highs and challenging lows of life as an international drag celebrity. Born in the UK, Camden (aka Rex Wheeler) recounts a difficult childhood, and explores how Lady Camden helped Rex deal with his past traumas and embrace the joys of life. Narrated by fellow Drag Race star, Nina West.
Where to watch: On VOD
The queer French romance-thriller follows Pablo (Théo Cholbi), a small-time drug dealer, and his teenage sister Apolline (Lila Gueneau) have forged an unbreakable bond through their shared obsession with the online video game Darknoon. When Pablo falls for the mysterious Night (Erwan Kepoa Falé), he gets swept up in their liaison, abandoning his sister to deal with the impending shutdown of their digital haven alone. As Pablo’s reckless choices provoke the wrath of a dangerous rival gang, the end of their virtual life draws near, upending their reality.
The newest entry into the Poohniverse follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan who intends to send him to Neverland. Along the way she meets a twisted Tinkerbell, who is hooked on what she thinks is fairy dust.
Where to watch: In theaters limited
Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Sundance
Hannah takes her nonbinary teenager, Frances, to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather, Jim — lovingly known as Jimpa. But Frances’ desire to stay abroad with Jimpa for a year means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting and finally confront old stories about the past.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
Courtesy of Sundance
Two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone. Starring newly out Julia Fox!
Where to watch: In theaters
In this new original movie, Academy Award® winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Courtesy of Sundance
Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver-screen diva, Ingrid Luna.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
Courtesy of Sundance
A promising undercover officer assigned to lure and arrest gay men defies orders when he falls in love with a target.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
Courtesy of Sundance
A recently discovered conversation between photographer Peter Hujar and his friend Linda Rosenkrantz in 1974 reveals a glimpse into New York City’s downtown art scene and the personal struggles and epiphanies that define an artist’s life.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
Courtesy of Sundance
Two codependent best friends become addicted to the heroin-like touch of an alien narcissist who may or may not be trying to take over the world.
Where to watch: Sundance Film Festival, further release details TBA
New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you “The Notebook”—and the unhinged creators of “Barbarian” cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of A24
Long after humanity’s extinction, a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love. K-Stew, so we are seated.
Where to watch: In theaters
Stockade tells the story of Ahlam, a struggling Lebanese artist in New York City who takes a job delivering a package upstate, only to open a Pandora’s box. In this updated meditation on the pursuit of the American dream, Ahlam finds herself in dire financial straits and desperate to come by the funds to extend her artist’s visa. When she is offered a job to deliver a mysterious package upstate, Ahlam believes she has found a solution. Upon her arrival in the Hudson Valley, Ahlam encounters shady characters and quirky neighbors as she is unwittingly drawn into the world of ancient artifact trafficking.
Where to watch: On VOD
Elias feels attracted to his new neighbour Alexander. Soon he realizes that he's truly in love for the first time. The interactions with his friends and family bring more questions than answers. Confused by his burgeoning feelings, Elias tries to sort out his inner chaos to prove that he is worth Alexander's heart.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Chicago Film Festival
Young coal miners in love Viêt and Nam steal moments of intimacy together at work deep underground. But Nam wants to leave the country via a smuggler, placing their future on tenuous ground. Waiting in limbo, the two accompany Nam’s mother on her search through the jungle — and her dreams — for the remains of her veteran husband, the ghosts of the past guiding their way.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of SXSW
Self-effacing doctor Naveen Gavaskar meets Jay Kurundkar, a white man adopted by two Indian parents, when Jay takes his picture at the hospital. Despite initial skepticism on Naveen’s part, the two quickly fall in love. Naveen avoids telling his traditional family—parents Megha & Archit and sister Arundhathi—who accepted his sexuality years earlier and are close to him but increasingly don’t know much about his life. Eventually, inevitably, Jay, with no family of his own, has to meet the Gavaskars, who have never met a boyfriend of Naveen's. What follows is the comedic & heartfelt collision between the family, Jay and Naveen, caught between the versions of himself his family and Jay know.
Where to watch: In theaters
The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.
Where to watch: In theaters
Gravitas Ventures
In 1920s England, a young novelist (Fionn O’Shea) has been institutionalized because of his sexuality. As he tells his story to a sensitive nurse, he reveals the love he shared with a handsome doctor who became convinced their shared ‘condition’ could be cured. Writer/director Will Seefried’s bleedingly romantic debut feature shines an unflinching light on a dark and mostly unknown period of gay history. Evoking a handsome Merchant Ivory-esque production with a dash of gothic flair, Lilies Are Not For Me is a reminder that despite the many attempts throughout history to change queer folks at their very core, passion and love have always persevered.
Where to watch: TBA
A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
The next installment in the "M3GAN" franchise.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Tideline Entertainment
Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.
In theaters June 27
Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Disney
Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible. Starring Jacob Elordi, Diego Calva, and Will Poulter.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Focus Features
No plot details have been released.
Where to watch: In theaters
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb; Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+
The futuristic United States of 2025 when the world has become a dystopia.
Where to watch: In theaters
Follows Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
Where to watch: In theaters
On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the county post office and onto the desk of Jasper, a seasoned and skilled "dead letter" investigator, responsible for investigating lost mail and returning it to its sender. As he investigates further, Jasper meets Trent, a strange yet unassuming man who has taken up residence at the men’s home where Jasper lives. When Trent unexpectedly shows up at Jasper’s office, it becomes clear he has a vested interest in the note, and will stop at nothing to retrieve it...
An action-packed romantic thriller where three remarkable friends navigate San Francisco’s fluorescent Tenderloin District and quickly find themselves trapped in a prison of their own making.
Courtesy of Sundance
Two legends contested their identities as women in the court of public opinion: April Ashley, who was immortalized as a trailblazer by embracing her transgender history; and Amanda Lear, who has consciously denied and obfuscated her history for decades. Their divergent paths reveal disparate but intertwined legacies.
Where to watch: TBA on HBO
In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.
Where to watch: Netflix
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
Two young men during World War I set out to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Red Sea International Film Festival); Fred Duval/Shutterstock
Danni, a housekeeper at Manderville Hall—a house owned by the wealthy and widowed Lord DeWithers—falls prey to the glance of a young and beautiful visitor, the novelist Daphne Du Maurier. For one, their affair is an all-consuming love, for the other, an intoxicating realization of her secret longing
Where to watch: TBA
When former child actor, Benjamin Caldwell, is recognized by his new neighbor, the lines between friend and fan are blurred, turning his number one fan into his number one nightmare.
Lowell Meyer
I Don’t Understand You is a pitch-black horror comedy featuring Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as a couple on the verge of adopting their first child. The two set off to Italy to celebrate their babymoon/anniversary, but the language barrier soon leads to a series of very unfortunate events, plunging them into a waking nightmare.
Quinn Jeffrey/Shutterstock ; DFree/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
When fresh-faced Elliot lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal, and murder.
Based on Mason Deaver's novel, the film follows Ben DeBacker, a non-binary teen who is thrown out of their house and forced to move in with their estranged older sister, Hannah, and her husband, Thomas. Struggling with anxiety, they come out only to Hannah, Thomas, and their art teacher, Ms. Lyons, while trying to keep a low profile at their new school. Ben's attempts to survive junior year unnoticed are thwarted when Nathan, a funny and charismatic student, decides to take Ben under his wing. With the help of Nathan, and his friends Sophie and Mel, Ben discovers themselves and what started as a disastrous turn of events looks like it might just be a chance to start a happier new life.
Courtesy of Blue Finch Film Releasing
A space princess is thrust out of her sheltered life and into a galactic quest to save her bounty hunter ex-girlfriend from the Straight White Maliens.
A gay firefighter dreams of becoming a professional ballroom dancer and battles the rigid traditions of the ballroom world under the guidance of his ultra-traditional instructor, set in Blackpool.
Courtesy of A24
Follows the relationship between a fictional musician and a famous fashion designer. Starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel as lovers. Hunter Schafer costars and David Lowrey directs.
Where to watch: In theaters
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; FeatureFlash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
A couple rents a countryside house for a weekend with their parents and then discovers it’s inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist.
Where to watch: TBA
Courtesy of Sundance
A chronicle of the life of artist and performer Paul Reubens and his alter ego Pee-wee Herman. Prior to his recent death, Reubens spoke in-depth about his creative influences, and the personal struggles he faced to persevere as an artist.
Where to watch: TBA on Max
Vanishing Angle
Drag queens and club kids battle zombies craving brains during a zombie outbreak at their drag show in Brooklyn, putting personal conflicts aside to utilize their distinct abilities against the undead threat.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Follows Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo, who chooses an unknown reporter to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood and her seven marriages. Directed by Leslye Headland.
Tells the story of Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer of the ‘90s.
Where to watch: In theaters
Courtesy of Bleecker Street
Wai-Tung, a gay Taiwanese-American, agrees to marry Wei-Wei for a green card. When their parents visit for the wedding, Wai-Tung's homosexuality is revealed, leading to eventual acceptance. Wai-Tung, a gay Taiwanese-American, agrees to marry Wei-Wei for a green card.
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.