10 LGBTQ+ directors we want to direct the next 'Star Wars' movie—it's about time!

These queer directors would be perfect for Star Wars!
@angelarinstagram/Instagram; Tinseltown/Shutterstock; @rebeccasugar/Instagram
Star Wars movies have been overwhelmingly directed by cis, straight, white men, and as much as we love the series, we couldn’t be happier that things are finally changing!
Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is set to become the first woman to helm a Star Wars film. She’ll be directing an upcoming movie focusing on Rey’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi order after the events of Star Wars — Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. “I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special,” Obaid-Chinoysaid said in an interview with CNN. “We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”
And of course, The Acolyte series from out creator Leslye Headland and starring a bevy of queer actors is heading to Disney+ later this year. But now that we’re finally getting some diversity behind the camera for one of the biggest sci-fi franchises in history, it’s about damn time they allow an LGBTQ+ filmmaker to take the reins for a theatrical release. So we’ve taken it upon ourselves to recommend 10 phenomenal queer filmmakers who we know could make a thrilling, action-packed, and queer Star Wars movie.
Keep scrolling to see our picks!
Lana and Lily Wachowski
Trans directors Lana and Lily Wachowski are famous for creating The Matrix film series, but those are not the only sci-fi movies they've helmed. The duo has also directed Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the hit Netflix series Sense8. They have all the experience necessary to kick butt with the Star Wars universe that it's frankly shocking they've never been asked. Plus, we know they'd fill the film with trans allegories like they did with The Matrix!
Cheryl Dunye
Black lesbian filmmaker Cheryl Dunye is well known for creating films that tackle the issues faced by black queer women, but she's also directed episodes of Lovecraft Country and The Umbrella Academy, which means she already knows how to direct action-packed, sci-fi shows and would be the perfect one to inject diversity into the Star Wars universe.
Laura Moss
Nonbinary director Laura Moss made a splash among horror fans last year when they directed Birth/Rebirth, a queer twist on Frankenstein. While we admit that sounds nothing like the lightsaber duel and rebellion plots of the Star Wars franchise, Moss proved that they have a deft hand at filming action and more importantly managed to inject a ton of chemistry into the friendship between the two leads. Considering how cringe Anakin and Queen Amidala's chemistry was in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Moss would be a boon to the franchise.
Lisa Cholodenko
Lesbian filmmaker Lisa Cholodenko is best known for helming the groundbreaking film The Kids Are All Right which makes her the perfect fit to inject heart into Star Wars.
Angela Robinson
Angela Robinson not only directed episodes of The L Word and How to Get Away With Murder, but she wrote and directed the lesbian spy rom-com D.E.B.S. Her ability to film romance, thriller and sci-fi means she'd do the Star Wars fans proud.
Silas Howard
Trans director Silas Howard is best known for directing episodes of Transparent, This is Us, and The Fosters, but he burst on the scene with his very first film, By Hook or By Crook, which has since become a seminal work of New Trans Cinema. While he has yet to direct an action-packed sci-fi saga like Star Wars, his tenacity and punk ethos would serve him well if ever given the chance to helm a franchise that is at its core about rebellion.
Rebecca Sugar
We know what you're thinking, Rebecca Sugar created the queer animated series Steven Universe; why would she be fit to direct a Star Wars movie? While she may not be interested in making live-action films, the franchise already has made the animated series Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, so we think Sugar would be a perfect fit to direct a super queer animated Star Wars movie!
Dee Rees
Lesbian filmmaker Dee Rees has directed episodes of a bunch of TV shows, including Empire, but it's her work on the sci-fi show Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams that makes us think she'd be great at directing the next Star Wars movie.
Stewart Thorndike
Stewart Thorndike already has a slew of lesbian movies under her belt, but it's her role as the director of last years lesbian horror movie Bad Things that got us thinking about her in a new light. Not only is the film queer AF, but it's also full of emotion and action, both necessary qualities for a good Star Wars movie.
Jake Graf
Award-winning trans director and activist Jake Graf has made a slew of short films, and while he's yet to transition to feature-length films, we think his ability to inject heartfelt emotions and comedy into his work means that we would do the franchise proud.