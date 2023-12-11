5 Lesbian Holiday Movies That'll Make Your Yuletide Hella Gay & Where To Stream Them





Some of these really tug the heart strings... Amazon Prime, Lifetime, BET+ 2023 may have seen the release of both A Holiday I Doand Hallmark's first lesbian movie, Friends and Family Christmas, but there are also plenty of other lesbian rom-coms for you to stream this season, as well. Here are 5 of the best Sapphic Christmas films to watch this season, as well as where to find them.

Under the Christmas Tree Under the Christmas Tree is Lifetime's first lesbian Christmas movie starring Elisa Bauman and Tattiawna Jones, who stumble across each other while Bauman's character, Alma, is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree for her backyard. Ricki Lake also plays a role, both in the film and in the budding relationship between the women. Where to stream: Lifetime



Happiest Season Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in this 2020 heartwarming film about what it's like to come out to your family during Christmas, especially when you want to propose to your same-sex partner and your family is wildly conservative. It also has one of the best speeches by the iconic Dan Levy. Where to stream: Hulu

Looking for Her Olivia Buckle stars as Taylor in Looking for Her, a film in which the title character's family guilt trips her into bringing home her girlfriend for the holidays. The only problem? She doesn't actually have one and has to hire an actress to fill the role. From there, it's only a matter of time before the two potentially fall in love for real. Where to stream: Tubi



Christmas is Canceled Those looking for a more upfront Christmas comedy should head to Christmas is Canceled, starring Hayley Orrantia as Emma and Emilie Modaff as her queer BBF Charlyne. In the movie, Emma's dad starts to date her high school nemesis, and she and her best friend work to ease the pain of the terrifying blow. Where to stream: Amazon Prime

The Christmas Clapback The Christmas Clapback stars Kara Royster as Aaliyah, a social media influencer who moves next door to the Miles sisters, who are enduring their first Christmas without their mother. She develops a spark with sister Tisha (Porscha Coleman), a single mother who's been out of the dating game for a minute -- especially when it comes to women. Where to stream: BET+