The legend and impact of Michael Jackson has carried on just as strong 15 years after his death as it did when he was alive. His story was adapted into a Broadway show called MJ: The Musical, and his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will take on the titular role in the upcoming biopic, Michael.

The film has approval from and works with the Michael Jackson estate, and will allegedly also address the allegations of sexual misconduct against Jackson that was detailed in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland and started in the early 1990s.

Before we go on, just in case you’re unfamiliar, the documentary details the story of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both came forward after Jackson’s death to allege he had sexually abused them as children — even though they had already testified in court while he was alive that no such thing had happened.

Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported on a version of the script in its early stages, noting that it was “quite flattering” of Jackson and “wants very much to convince you Michael is innocent.”

To that end, the movie actually jumps right into the allegations. It starts with the police search at the Neverland Ranch in 1993 after Jordan Chandler made the first molestation claim and wound up with a $20 million settlement.

Though the script was still early on, Belloni said it went to “great lengths to minimize and downplay the actual claims and eviscerate the Chandlers,” with the script describing Jackson as a misunderstood and exploited figure with child-like innocence.

He also, however, mentions some of the motivations the Jackson estate could have for the film’s currently slated 2025 release. For one, the release could coincide with the civil trial pertaining to Robson’s and Safechuck’s allegations. Since Jackson himself was never able to defend himself in court, the movie may act as his voice attempting to tell his side of the story.

For his part, Leaving Neverland director Dave Reed told The Guardian that the film will “glorify a man who abused children.”