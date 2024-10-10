Anderson Cooper got hit by debris covering Hurricane Milton & we're CACKLING at these 25 reactions

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper took a piece of debris to the face while reporting live from Brandenton, Florida, as Hurricane Milton made landfall, and the internet has been busy making jokes and reminding those not in the know that this is standard operating procedure for the out gay journalist.

On October 9, wearing only a baseball hat and raincoat for protection, Cooper was stoically reporting on the massive storm that brought tornadoes, huge waves, and strong winds to the area when a large piece of debris flew at the 57-year-old news anchor and hit him right in the face. "If you look at the ground—whoa!" he said when the debris made contact. "That wasn't good. We'll probably go inside shortly."