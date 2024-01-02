9 moments from Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's tipsy NYE broadcast that had us cackling

The nation collectively breathed a sigh of relief on New Year’s Eve when it became clear that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper were back on the bottle for the holiday. The previous year's broadcast on CNN was booze-free, thanks to some controversy at the network and a little shade from Ryan Seacrest. Perhaps it’s overkill to blame ringing in 2023 with on-air sobriety for any and all of the problems that befell society in the year that followed, but there’s no proof that it wasn’t a cursed way to begin the year, either.

Fortunately, the CNN hosts jumped into 2024 with the tipsy antics that makes CNN a surprisingly fun destination for New Year’s Eve, so let’s roll through some of the best moments of the night.

1. “Does daddy get his juice?” The confirmation that drinking was happening was so important to set the tone for the night—as were the cartoon faces Cooper immediately pulled after downing that first tequila shot.

2. Playing “Never Have I Ever” with Neil Patrick Harris. You really can’t go wrong with an on-air drinking game (assuming you’re the one safely watching everything play out from home), and bringing NPH on to play did not disappoint. The best “never have I ever” here? Whether any of them had hooked up with a fan. Both Cohen and Harris drank to that, with Harris following it up with, “If they weren’t before, they were after. You know what I'm talking about?”

3. “Pass around party bottom.” Do we really need context for this? I feel like we don’t. I feel like it’s perfect just the way it is.

4. John Mayer celebrating New Year’s Eve at a cat bar in Tokyo. The idea of a cat bar or a cat cafe or anything that has cats roaming around non-stop won’t be that strange to a lot of people. Even if you haven’t been to one, you’ve probably heard of them. But something about it just set Cooper off, and the way he laughed through the entire conversation as Mayer stayed completely serious about being surrounded by cats at a bar was a top moment of the night.

5. Andy reading viewer shoutouts. Release the full reading!

6. Anderson trying to figure out Nicki Minaj’s resolution. Minaj recorded a video that was very on brand for her, sharing that her “new year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these bitches’ necks.” Cooper wasn’t quite sure what he had heard, prompting Cohen to reiterate and attempt to explain, which feels like the appropriate way for a CNN interaction with a pop culture celebrity to play out.

7. The beaver fortune! This is another snippet we simply do not need context for.

8. Anderson mocking Andy for trying to get rapper Jelly Roll to notice him. “I wanted to prove to Anderson that he’s my man!” Cohen insisted as Cooper cackled, describing this “saddest scene.”