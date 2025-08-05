Gay model arrested after his estranged husband was found dead in their New York City apartment

Gay fitness model Donald Zieben-Hood has been arrested after his fitness trainer husband was found dead with multiple stab wounds.
Zieben-Hood was arrested on August 3 and charged with burglary, criminal contempt of court, and weapons possession in connection with the death of his husband, Jacob Zieben-Hood, who was found dead in their New York City apartment, NBC 4 New York reported.
Jacob, a 34-year-old personal trainer and influencer, was found slumped over a toilet in their Harlem home with multiple stab wounds across his body, per the outlet. He was discovered with a gash on his head, several wounds to the back of his leg, including one that penetrated the muscle, but a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.
Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene after his husband called 911.
When the police arrived at the scene, Donald had three cuts on his arm with required stitches and alleged that Jacob had attacked him with a knife, but he told the 911 operator that he was worried he might be arrested for violating the protective order that Jacob had against him.
However, according to prosecutors, Jacob’s dad said he got a call from his son where he could hear Donald yelling at Jacob and calling him names, People reports.
Donald claims he fell asleep after the argument and then woke up around 4 a.m. to find Jacob dead. But prosecutors allege that Donald cut Jacob with a knife before calling 911.
The couple had a history of domestic abuse dating back to 2022.
Donald has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and will return to court on August 7. Officials are investigating the incident as a homicide, but Donald has not been charged with the death of his estranged husband.