Sex

Adult film star Dom King is opening up on his guilty pleasures

Dom King Gay Porn Star
Men.com

Outside of making spicy content, the star is sharing his favorite hobbies that we can all relate to.

rickycornish

Even adult entertainers are just like us.

Dom King is one of the most recognizable faces in the porn industry and he has no signs of slowing down.

Last month, the model spilled on his guilty pleasures in an interview with Men.com. As he listed his favorite pastimes, King showed just how relatable he can be.

"I love my reality TV. I love my pop culture. I'm a diehard Bravo fan. Real Housewives all day," King says.

The star also spilled on his favorite artists and which celebrities he's obsessed with.

"Miley Cyrus... she's my number one. Her and Paris Hilton... they're my idols."

Finally, King revealed his favorite movie to watch, which has us already counting down the days until the holidays.

"Nightmare Before Christmas. It's a musical. You get two holidays in one. It's beautifully directed [and] written. You can't go wrong."

Men.com released a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month and fans can watch more by following the studio on Instagram.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

