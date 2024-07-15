Adult film star Dom King is opening up on his guilty pleasures

Even adult entertainers are just like us.

Dom King is one of the most recognizable faces in the porn industry and he has no signs of slowing down.

Last month, the model spilled on his guilty pleasures in an interview with Men.com. As he listed his favorite pastimes, King showed just how relatable he can be.

"I love my reality TV. I love my pop culture. I'm a diehard Bravo fan. Real Housewives all day," King says.

The star also spilled on his favorite artists and which celebrities he's obsessed with.

"Miley Cyrus... she's my number one. Her and Paris Hilton... they're my idols."

Finally, King revealed his favorite movie to watch, which has us already counting down the days until the holidays.

"Nightmare Before Christmas. It's a musical. You get two holidays in one. It's beautifully directed [and] written. You can't go wrong."

Men.com released a slew of interviews with their exclusive models to celebrate Pride Month and fans can watch more by following the studio on Instagram.