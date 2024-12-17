Lesbians reveal spicy reasons they love ‘giving strap’ & it's so hot we might faint

Excuse me but we're going to need a moment. A recent Reddit thread on the r/ActualLesbians subreddit about why lesbians love “ giving strap ” is so hot we may require a fainting couch.

Where were we, oh yes. Recently on Reddit asked, “To people who give strap, what do you like most about it?? ” And the answers were amazing. From appreciating the sights and sounds, to how it affirmed their gender, to the simple pleasures of getting their partner off, these Sapphics did not hold back about their passion for strapping it on . God bless them.

Sure, sometimes strapping can be an awkward struggle , it’s hard work and you need to know the etiquette — particularly if you are using one with more than one partner — but these reactions are a perfect reminder of why persevere in spite of the learning curve. One thing this thread made very clear is that it’s not only the receiving partners who are having a great time when the strap comes out to play. Those who don the strap are getting off just as much it seems. What can we say? Sapphic sex just stays winning like that.

But what exactly are those who strap getting out of the experience? We'll let them explain it. But trust us you're going to want to sit down for this because it's about to get hawt in here.

The view from the top is the best view in the house. filadendron/Getty Images "It's the imagery, fucking her into the mattress just does it for me 😌" — Mysterious_Habit_673 "I'm relatively new to things and recently did doggy for the first time, and jfc I haven't been able to get the image of her ass up in the air out of my mind (nor do I want to)" — neurosquid

The sounds are everything. Hans Neleman/Getty Images

"The heavy breaths, the moans, the whimpering, the begging, eyes rolling back into her head as she digs her nails into my back to pull me closer, the inability to form a proper sentence or walk normally afterwards, i decide what shes allowed to feel, whats not to love. edit: is this a good time to mention im single...?" — Open_Ad_1201 "I love laying on my back with a girl riding my strap. Seeing her facial expressions, hearing her moan and breathe heavy and tell me how good it feels, seeing her titties moving, her tummy, her thighs… ugh I haven’t strapped anyone in maybe 10 months 😭 I need a thick brat in my bed asa"p — tr4nsm4sc "The moans are GREAT. Like, I can make her melt with it, and the way she sounds is just... chefs kiss" — Darkerfalz "There's a feeling of dominance to it. Pinning them down, looking them in the eye, slowly pushing my hips forward and listening to the sounds they make. I also have a crazy breeding kink which squirting straps in particular are amazing for." — BigTiddyMobBossGF

Giving their partner pleasure. Westend61/Getty Images "The sounds she makes, how good it makes her feel, the feeling of her skin on mine as we move together, plus there's just something very satisfying about putting your whole body into it and making someone else completely melt 🫠 also just feels kinda good on its own, more in a tease way for me but my gf cums when shes the one wearing the strap usually. I'm a giver, making someone else feel good is as good as getting off for me" — Inevitable_Evening38 "leaves my hands free to do other things..." — Sung-Sumin "Giving her pleasure with my whole body feels amazing, and also, grinding against the dildo makes me come and it's really hot to basically come inside her 🔥" — GingerPeach33 "I love feeling really big and powerful when i'm wearing it but also super cool for being able to change the size if the current one is getting a little monotone and then taking it off and not having to think about it at all. i love not having to ever wonder if she's had bigger cause girl if it isn't the biggest it can be if that's even what they want 😂LOL being a lesbian is great, all hail the strap" — snowpapi

It gets them off, too! filadendron/Getty Images "I come mentally when fucking girls with strap, I even feel sleepy afterwards 🙈 this is weird but true" — Housi "This is exactly how I feel and it’s pretty common, according to tumblr. I get a deep whole-body satisfaction from making her come, and afterwards I don’t need anything else. I’m not stone, so I don’t think it’s entirely a stone thing, but it does feel like her pleasure makes my pleasure complete!" — aspidities_87 "I always cum when I strap my girlfriend. Literally the best ever 😌" — veronicaarr

It’s not just sexy, it’s gender-affirming. Olezzo/Getty Images "I’m nonbinary with a splash of demiboy, so for me it’s gender affirming! But also hearing my partner enjoy themselves is a huge turn on because I know I’m the reason for it 🫠" — mightthxnktwice "gender affirmation, the feeling of domming her, and the absolute pleasure it gives her. I don’t particularly like penetration but I found a strap that stimulates the wearer in a diff way so it’s amazing for both of us :)" — MMK395