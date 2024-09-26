Watch the behind-the-scenes videos from this week's 'Agatha All Along' that have us CACKLING

Some new behind the scenes photos are proving that nobody's having as much fun on set as the cast of Agatha All Along!

(Mild spoilers for episode 3 ahead!)

If you're all caught up on the three episodes of the series that have aired so far, you already know the latest ep took a somewhat grotesque turn as the ladies of the coven encountered poisoned wine along their journey. The way their faces swelled in response was a sight that's hard to forget.

And after Ali Ahn posted a series of behind-the-scenes pics and videos from the episode, fans were delighted to learn that the effects were actually practical, leading to some hilarious moments for us and for the actors. "You look like a bird!" Ahn tells Patti LuPone in a video of the two of them and fellow star Sasheer Zamata bursting into hysterics at the sight of each other. "Oh honey, I feel like Ang from Mob Wives," LuPone replies.

While behind-the-scenes content from TV and movies has become something we more or less expect these days, it's not always a given that the actors seem to be genuinely enjoying themselves on set. But fans were thrilled to see the joy this nightmare scenario brought about shine through here.