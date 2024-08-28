Joe Locke gets vulnerable about fan backlash to his 'twinky' role in 'Agatha All Along'

We all know Joe Locke has a lot more to offer than his role as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s Hearstopper, and he’s about to prove just how far he can flex his chops.

Apart from his leading role in the series, Locke also recently made his Broadway debut as Tobias Ragg in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Ahead of Heartstopper’s third season, Locke is also slated to star in Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

While currently only credited as “Teen” on the cast list with many elements kept hush-hush until its September 18 release, fans theorize that Locke will take on the role of Wiccan, the out son of Wanda Maximoff who we first met in WandaVision in 2021.

See on Instagram We could be wrong, but Marvel has at least confirmed that his character is gay. Either way, Locke’s presence in the MCU makes him the second out actor to play a queer superhero in that universe, which is pretty monumental in itself. That said, Locke also told Varietythat thinking about how big that truly is “gets a bit stressful” if he dwells on it, and that “being in a Marvel series is the most pinchme thing.” The Marvel fandom, however, is quite the opposite of the Heartstopper fandom, as Locke is finding out the hard way. After the glimpse of the trailer dropped, Locke said fans were upset about Marvel exploring a campy gay stereotype. “It really annoyed me because I was like, ‘You can’t ask for authentic casting and then be upset if you have a camp character,’” he said. “I’m fully aware that the Marvel fandom is far less nice than the Heartstopper fandom. There’s going to be a lot of people that just hate everything about the character and everything about what I’ve done with it, and I just have to be okay with that.”