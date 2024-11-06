The Agatha & Rio Sapphic backstory we ALMOST got

With Agatha All Alongseemingly at an end (though we have suspicions) it’s a rare thing to look back and say: “Wow, that was pretty much perfect, no notes.”
That was until showrunner Jac Schaeffer spilled the tea on one scene — or rather a series of scenes — that were conceptualized but ultimately abandoned. Now we have notes. SO MANY notes — OK, really only one note: Greenlight the prequel, please.
What do we wanna see in said prequel? Well, let’s start with this: In an interview withVariety Jac Schaeffer dished on the gruesome and honestly, hot meet-cute we almost got between Agatha and Rio.
“We talked a lot about their meet cute,” began Schaffer. “We had these really pretty visuals of Agatha killing people and then seeing Rio across the bodies, like that line, “They met over corpses.” I mean, I saw it in my mind. It was really beautiful and also quite funny. And then the room took it in a direction that they lived together in a cottage, and we talked at length about it, to the point of, “Is Rio Nicky’s father?” We went down those paths, and they were very gratifying to explore.”
Courtesy of Disney
Yes, say more, explore more, more Rio and Agatha. More. More. Just more.
Ultimately Schaeffer revealed they went in a different direction. “I think there’s more story there, but we were already biting off so much with the Nicky sequence that was vital to this story, that it didn’t feel like we could flash all the way back to Rio and Agatha before Nicky and then get into Nicky. It sort of threatened to tip the boat over, but I think all those discussions informed what you do see of their relationship.”
Fine, fair, we guess. But you know what would give you more time to get back in that boat and explore that? A prequel. Just sayin’