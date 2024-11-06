The Agatha & Rio Sapphic backstory we ALMOST got

With Agatha All Along seemingly at an end (though we have suspicions ) it’s a rare thing to look back and say: “Wow, that was pretty much perfect, no notes.”

That was until showrunner Jac Schaeffer spilled the tea on one scene — or rather a series of scenes — that were conceptualized but ultimately abandoned. Now we have notes. SO MANY notes — OK, really only one note: Greenlight the prequel, please.

What do we wanna see in said prequel? Well, let’s start with this: In an interview with Variety Jac Schaeffer dished on the gruesome and honestly, hot meet-cute we almost got between Agatha and Rio.

“We talked a lot about their meet cute,” began Schaffer. “We had these really pretty visuals of Agatha killing people and then seeing Rio across the bodies, like that line, “They met over corpses.” I mean, I saw it in my mind. It was really beautiful and also quite funny. And then the room took it in a direction that they lived together in a cottage, and we talked at length about it, to the point of, “Is Rio Nicky’s father?” We went down those paths, and they were very gratifying to explore.”

