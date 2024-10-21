CONFIRMED this historic villain was really 'Agatha All Along' & now we can't stop singing

Agatha Harkness' capacity for evil seemingly knows no bounds.

In the latest episode of Agatha All Along, it was revealed that Harkness was a part of some of the worst moments in history: the 1937 Hindenburg disaster, the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, and that time a radiant red-headed woman dared to flirt with Dolly Parton's husband.

Yes, that's right, Agatha Harkness is the eponymous Jolene.

During the latest episode of the miniseries, "Familiar by Thy Side", a flashback shows Joe Locke's character "Teen" (AKA Billy Kaplan, AKA Wiccan) researching Agatha Harkness's vast history. It spans centuries going as far back as the 1690s, when Harkness avoided being killed during the Salem Witch Trials. There's also a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where we get a glimpse at an internet post archiving a newspaper article reading "Does this 1972 Surveillance Photo of Dolly PartonShow The Real Jolene?" Underneath are two copies of the photo, showing Parton slapping Agatha "Jolene" Harkness square across the face.

In an interview for The Wrap, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer was asked to officially confirm whether or not Harkness really was the infamous "Jolene." She responded with a laugh, saying, "In the MCU, hell yeah."