Ryan Murphy show 'The Beauty' already has fans in an uproar over the cast & controversial STI plot

We're heading into the last chapters of 2024, and in the realm of entertainment, the name Ryan Murphy may sound familiar.

If not, he's not only the mastermind behind Glee and American Horror Story, but he recently released American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Grotesquerie, and the highly controversial Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Despite the 22 shows Murphy has under his belt, we seem to have hardly scratched the surface of how deep and twisted his mind can get, which is made a little more evident by the announcement of his upcoming project, The Beauty, on FX.

Fans have received the news with mixed emotions, largely because of the plot, but also because it sees the return of a Murphy fan-favorite, Evan Peters. More than that, it also has Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Anthony Ramos attached to the title. As Deadlinereports Kutcher's casting occurred prior to the actor's potential involvement in the ongoing Sean 'Diddy' Combs case. Considering it also marks his return to television, it's safe to say the initial attachment was likely thought to have received a warmer welcome.

As to the plot, most of that is kept hush-hush as it often is with Murphy's projects, but what we do know is that it's based on a 2016 graphic novel of the same name, wherein a sexually transmitted infection (STI) makes those affected beautiful. However, the disease, dubbed "The Beauty," is eventually unearthed to be a sinister government plot.

With Matt Hodgson as co-creator and other stars including Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, fans are already making comparisons to the recent Demi Moore-led body horror film, The Substance, and are also calling out Murphy for his obsession with using Peters in all of his projects.

Apart from that, fans of Murphy's work know how dark and twisted he likes to get, even when it comes to skewing real stories, as have been among the main complaints of his American Crime and American Sports stories, as well as the recent Menendez Story and even the Dahmer story he took on with Peters a couple of years ago.

Murphy is also known for his highly sexual approach to... well, everything. While it may be steamy on the surface to think of the four main actors in a hot orgy together, the plot sounds like an excuse to find a way to make that happen.

For now, we'll see where this goes. Deadline also reported that they're in search of an actress to star opposite Peters since the "series adaptation is a two-hander with a male and female lead."

It's set to begin production over the fall, so we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more. In the meantime, keep scrolling for some reactions to the news.