Here's Another Sneak Peek at Ruby Rose as Batwoman!

We finally get to see video of Batwoman in action!!

After months of anticipation, we will finally get to see Ruby Rose step into the DC Universe to play one of it's most iconic ladies of justice: Batwoman!

We may have already seen some production stills of the Aussie actor donning her iconic super suit, but in a recently released teaser for this year's annual Arrowverse crossover special (entitled "Elseworlds") we finally get to see video footage of Kate Kane in action!

Welcome to Gotham. #Elseworlds, the 3-night crossover event, begins Sunday, December 9 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/RNGuWFhUZB — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) December 2, 2018

Rose, who identifies as gender-fluid and lesbian, took to Instagram back in August to announce the exciting news to the worldwide geek community, and although backlash from hateful trolls after she got the role forced her off of some social media sites, the Orange Is the New Black alum still says the character "fulfils my life mantra of, 'Be the person you needed when you were young.'"

And in a recent interview with TV Week, she even talked about how playing lesbian superhero Batwoman is a win for the queer community at large, especially when it comes to visibility.

"I can’t speak on behalf of everyone in the LGBTIQ community," she said. "But I know any win for anyone in our community is a win for all."