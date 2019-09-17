We're Going Cuckoo for Harley Quinn's New Birds of Prey Poster

From the looks of the poster, Harley stans are in for a wild, crazy, and dizzy ride in Birds of Prey.

We've been waiting patiently for Oscar nominee Margot Robbie to step back into the role of DC's bisexual badass Harley Quinn for quite some time now, and while we still have to pass the time for a few more months to see her back on the silver screen in Warner Bros.' upcoming Birds of Prey, at least we've been blessed with small golden nuggets of promotional material recently—like this brand new poster that just got released earlier today!

The bright, super-colorful image gives us a peek into the mind of Harey Quinn as she stares directly at a circle of winged-versions of Birds of Prey's other stars (like Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead) circling around her head. Like our friends at Collider point out, the poster totally reminds us of that gag in classic cartoons where a character gets so dizzy after getting hit, they start seeing birds—and fans are absolutely going cuckoo for it.

While we still don't know much about the plot of Birds of Prey (you know, other than the possibly gay villain), from the looks of this first poster, we're definitely going to be in for a wild, crazy, dizzy ride.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020. Watch a short teaser in the video below!