Tessa Thompson Closes Out Pride Month by Coming Out as Bisexual

The Thor: Ragnorak star put an end to speculation about her sexual identity in a new interview.

Actress Tessa Thompson, who recently appeared as Janelle Monáe’s muse in the video for "PYNK," has capped off Pride Month by coming out as bisexual in an interview with Net-a-Porter.

Last year, Thompson confirmed that her Thor: Ragnorak character, Valkyrie, was bisexual despite the filmmakers cutting a scene that would have made it clear in the movie. Now, after much internet speculation about Thompson’s sexual identity, spurred in great part by her close friendship with Monáe, she has left no room for guessing about her bisexuality.

"I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, [in my family] we don’t even have to have the discussion," Thompson told Net-a-Porter.

Thompson, who has starred in Annihilation, Creed, and the upcoming Sorry to Bother You, stopped short of confirming or denying speculation about the nature of her relationship with Monáe.

"It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," Thompson said. "That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?"

Monáe came out this April in a Rolling Stone cover story.

"Being a black queer woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women," Monáe said. "I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker."