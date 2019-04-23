Literally Just a Video of Brie Larson Kissing Tessa Thompson

That's it. That's the article.

So last night, the world premiere of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame finally took place in Los Angeles, and something freakin' glorious happened: Brie Larson, who plays the badass Captain Marvel, kissed Tessa Thompson, who plays the equally badass Valkyrie, on the cheek. (You hear that? That's the sound of queer fangirls everywhere screaming in excitement!!)

Yup, during a red carpet interview with Variety's Marc Malkin, Brie and Tessa (who ship Captain Marvel and Valkyrie just as much as us stans do) shared a kiss on the cheek and we still haven't recovered from it.

"My favorite Avenger is the newest Avenger, Brie Larson. Captain Marvel," Tessa replied when asked by Malkin who her fave Avenger was. Like a godsend, it was at that moment that Brie then walked up to Tessa, and planted a kiss on her cheeck.

"That's my girl," Tessa continued.

And everyone started freaking the eff out.

Our nerdy queer hearts are bursting at the seems with with gay joy!!!!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters this Friday, April 26!