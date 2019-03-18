#Geek

Tessa Thompson Commented 'Hot' on Brie Larson's Instagram Post

tessa-thompson-valkyrie-brie-larson-captain-marvel-hot-instagram-comment.jpg

And now the internet is shipping Captain Marvel and Valkyrie together like crazy!!

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
March 18 2019 1:49 PM EDT

The world is still rightfully freaking out (in a good way) about how awesome and badass Oscar winner Brie Larson is in Marvel Studios' latest release Captain Marvel—and apparently, one of those fans freaking out is none other than bi actress and fellow Marvel castmember Tessa Thompson

When Brie posted the trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film on her Instagram over the weekend, Tessa (who was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Valkyrie in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok) simply commented the word "hot" on the post, sending queer superhero fans spiraling out of control with feelings!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Oh snap

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

tessa-thomspon-hot-comment-brie-larson-instagram.jpg

Ever since then, people (including Brie and Tessa themselves) have been shipping Captain Marvel and Valkyrie together like crazy! 

Marvel Studios, are you listening out there?!?! WE WANT A CAPTAIN MARVEL x VALKYRIE MOVIE NOW!!! 

Tags: #Geek, #Movies, #Entertainment, #Women, #Lesbian, #Bisexual, #Marvel, #MCU

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

Latest News