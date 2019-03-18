Tessa Thompson Commented 'Hot' on Brie Larson's Instagram Post

And now the internet is shipping Captain Marvel and Valkyrie together like crazy!!

The world is still rightfully freaking out (in a good way) about how awesome and badass Oscar winner Brie Larson is in Marvel Studios' latest release Captain Marvel—and apparently, one of those fans freaking out is none other than bi actress and fellow Marvel castmember Tessa Thompson.

When Brie posted the trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame film on her Instagram over the weekend, Tessa (who was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Valkyrie in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok) simply commented the word "hot" on the post, sending queer superhero fans spiraling out of control with feelings!

Ever since then, people (including Brie and Tessa themselves) have been shipping Captain Marvel and Valkyrie together like crazy!

Is this captain marvel and valkyrie??? pic.twitter.com/w5jTSfb0JJ — adrian squidward (@amessysis) March 17, 2019

best part of the trailer pic.twitter.com/4K7iUel5fc — ej (@ejnoodles) March 14, 2019

captain marvel and valkyrie are coming to save everybody’s ass in avengers 4 — nads (@danytargyryen) April 30, 2018

Captain Marvel is about to be setup with Thor’s homegirl Valkyrie pic.twitter.com/n3tCCrBZrX — Liz (@bklyn_goes_hard) March 15, 2019

this carol with this val pic.twitter.com/vGWZEdGkJ5 — lou SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL (@stardustcaroI) February 25, 2019

I just wanna see Captain Marvel and Valkyrie team up! pic.twitter.com/w1lbcpJyH6 — Courts (@CourtZ022) January 17, 2019

YES TO VALKYRIE N CAPTAIN MARVEL BEING A THING. I SHIP. https://t.co/WkyR5gCoHL — L (@laurenevers_x) March 18, 2019

Marvel Studios, are you listening out there?!?! WE WANT A CAPTAIN MARVEL x VALKYRIE MOVIE NOW!!!