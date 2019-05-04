10 Times Princess Leia Was Our Sexual Awakening

Whether you're a die-hard Star Wars fan or you still aren't sure what the difference between the Wars and the Trek is, there's something we can all agree on: Princess Leia is a straight-up fox. And in many cases, she was also a sexual wake-up call for young, queer, sci-fi loving girls everywhere (even for those born long after the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977).

Everything about her and her sharp, spirited wit and tantalizing cinnamon bun hairstyle ignited in us a whole new intergalactic world of feelings (i.e. a curious raging jealousy whenever Han Solo got to kiss her). In celebration of what has been and what's to come, here are 10 Princess Leia (and Carrie Fisher, of course) moments that sparked our sexual awakening and stay with us to this day. Now, may the force—and only the fondest memories of Princess Leia—be with you!