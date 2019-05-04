10 Times Princess Leia Was Our Sexual Awakening

Whether you're a die-hard Star Wars fan or you still aren't sure what the difference between the Wars and the Trek is, there's something we can all agree on: Princess Leia is a straight-up fox. And in many cases, she was also a sexual wake-up call for young, queer, sci-fi loving girls everywhere (even for those born long after the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977).
Everything about her and her sharp, spirited wit and tantalizing cinnamon bun hairstyle ignited in us a whole new intergalactic world of feelings (i.e. a curious raging jealousy whenever Han Solo got to kiss her). In celebration of what has been and what's to come, here are 10 Princess Leia (and Carrie Fisher, of course) moments that sparked our sexual awakening and stay with us to this day. Now, may the force—and only the fondest memories of Princess Leia—be with you!
Say it with me now! "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope." The first time Luke Skywalker sees Princess Leia in A New Hope, she's a glitchy hologram begging for some mysterious assistance. Troubleshooting issues aside, Luke is immediately taken by how cute this random hologram chick is and decides to change the entire course of his existence trying to help her. We get it, Luke. Cute girls sometimes make you want to save the galaxy. Now, let's all take a moment to remember that Princess Leia is also the utterly badass leader of the Rebel forces and not just your typical damsel in distress. And also, another friendly reminder that without Princess Leia there would basically no Star Wars at all, so there you go. Princess Leia is basically the coolest person in the galaxy.
When Luke and Han Solo actually do manage to find Princess Leia, their escape plan doesn't go too well and they end up getting super attacked. Leia, who's started to realize these guys weren't exactly equipped for this rescue mission, grabs Luke's gun and gets them all to safety herself. So now Leia's the only reason this movie's happening and the only reason everyone's alive. You're welcome.
We'd love to share a snack on a log with Princess Leia, but only this hyper little Ewok dude got the opportunity. These two chatting it out until a mutual peace was reached is a pretty adorable moment in Leia history, especially considering the hardships she's faced up to this moment. Soon after, she and her Ewok pal are able to tag team some attackers and dash to safety. Friendship always wins! That is until your friends are about to become ritualistic Ewok barbecue. Then, you might need a little bit of the force on your side...
Yes, there's some gross objectification surrounding that infamous golden bikini thing, but there's also Leia badass-ily turning her chains into a murder weapon and slaying her captor. You thought you could bring her down, Jabba? Think again!
During the Battle of Endor, Leia and many of our fave crew members are attacked by relentless stormtroopers. However, even after getting shot in the arm, Leia's ready to protect/defend and reveals a gun she's stashed for emergency situations. Han Solo finally says the 'L' word and Leia's response is the smirk-y "I know" Han once gave her. Consider everybody saved (once again) by Princess Freakin' Leia, and consider our sexuality awakened.