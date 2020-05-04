We're Living for These Badass Women of 'Star Wars'

Of course, how could we have a list of badass female Star Wars characters without including the original badass herself, Leia?! Yes, the late and great Carrie Fisher has had a huge, continued presence in the Star Wars fandom and universe even after her passing in 2016, with stirring tributes from costars, her own daughter and the creator himself, George Lucas. Fans still got to see her grace the screen as General Leia in both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.