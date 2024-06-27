More of Namor, yes please!
LGBTQ+ fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t get enough of Namor. And it turns out Marvel can't either the studio is rumored to be working on a spin-off centered around the character.
In the comics, Namor was always portrayed as a complex character who was either an ally or a villain to other superheroes – depending on each situation and whether or not his viewpoints aligned with the other involved parties. His first-ever appearance in the comic books dates back to April 1939 when he was seen in Motion Picture Funnies Weekly #1.
When it comes to the big screen, Marvel had been teasing the existence of Namor in the MCU ever since Atlantis was spotted on a world map in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Then, Okoye mentioned an “earthquake under the ocean” in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, once again suggesting that Namor was indeed coming to the franchise.
Namor was finally been introduced within the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Though the character didn’t necessarily have a reputation for being attractive in the comic books, the casting of Tenoch Huerta immediately stood out to fans given how handsome the Mexican actor happens to be.
Now that fans have had the chance to see Huerta as Namor, everyone is thirsty for the ruler of Atlantis.
