20 Guys Whose Cosplay We Love for Um...Reasons
You know that old saying "I love a man in uniform?" Well, according to our very accurate and in-depth historic research, the first person to ever say that phrase was actually talking about cosplay. Don't believe us? Google it........or don't. We actually just completely made that up. But doesn't it seem like something that could be true, especially considering how freakin' good so many male cosplayers look?!
Anyways, here are a bunch of guys whose cosplay lewks drive us absolutely...crazy, to say the least. Excuse us while we wipe the drool of our chins and thirst follow some of these kings on Insta...
Leon Chiro (@leonchiro)
He is giving us every fantasy we never knew we needed...
Julian Gemmell (dadpoolcosplay)
This sexy daddy knows how to serve looks and body ody ody.
Prodigy (@alteregoprodigy)
This Batman cosplayer is all the superhero we need.
Keith Kelley (@faceable)
Keith's Hellboy is pure flames!
Jake (@jtscosplay)
Tom Holland, who??? We're Team Jake!
Andrew McLean (@webheadedhero)
Andrew literally looks more like Wolverine than Wolverine does!
Tony Ray (@kaldur)
Is Tony our king?!? (Yes. Yes he is.)
Leo Bane (@leobane)
Get you a man who can go from Naruto to Sailor Neptune in the blink of an eye like Leo does!
Luigi Shiraga (@superxluigi)
Luigi knows how to rock (a whole lot of) superhero suits... or almost nothing at all!
Hayden Rowe (@life.in.color_cosplay)
A Prince Zuko/Star Wars crossover, Spider-Man, AND Aquaman?! We love range!
Follow him on Instagram!
Yusuf Daza (@yusufdaza)
We've seen a lot of cosplay this year, but believe us—we ain't complaining. *heart eyes*
Follow him on Instagram!
Zayan (@kawaiibrocosplay)
Zayan is the definition of a Kawaii bro!
Follow him on Instagram!
Christian Aaron (@xtian913)
The posing! The attention to detail in his looks! The attitude! We're officially crowning Christian America's next cosplay superstar!
Follow him on Instagram!
Edoardo (@edopirisi1)
Edoardo is the superhero we need and DESERVE.
Matte D Rufy (@matte_rufy_89)
Sorry just got lost staring into Matte's...eyes... you thought we were going to say abs, didn't you?
Alex Drastal (@alexdrastal)
We have literally no words for Alex because we are busy gay gasping of air.
Namor Cosplay (@namorcosplay)
Namor knows exactly how to flood our basement.
Jesse Ali (@blackbeard.dad)
Jesse is serving nothing but daddy!