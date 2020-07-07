Charlize Theron's Mad Max Character Is Getting Recast & Now We're Crying

While the idea of a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film centering on Furiosa would otherwise be an exciting announcement, especially considering how cool and badass she was in the critically-acclaimed 2015 film that snatched up a bunch of Oscars, there's one bit of news that's making us all a little less excited: Charlize Theron won't be reprising the role of Furiosa. Yup, you (unfortunately) read that right.

When director George Miller announced back in May that a Furiosa prequel was in the works, it was also revealed that the planned movie will be focusing on the character's life in her early 20s, so a new actress will be cast in the part. While it's definitely exciting to get to learn more about the character and her story, we'd be lying if we said we weren't also a little heartbroken that one of our fave actresses and LGBTQ+ allies won't be coming back to play the now-iconic role. And she feels the same way too.

"It’s a tough one to swallow," the Bombshell star said in a recent interview The Hollywood Reporter. "Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best."

She continued:

"Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on."

As expected, the Mad Max hive wasn't too keen on this news, especially pointing out the sexism and ageism surrounding it...

We're fine. Totally fine. We promise. *cries deeply*