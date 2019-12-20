Charlize Theron Talks Playing Fox News Star Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

The Oscar winner says she had to set aside her personal feelings in order to play the controversial journalist.

Though her voice was an important part of the takedown of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who was accused of sexual harassment by fellow journalist Gretchen Carlson, Megyn Kelly has been a controversial figure in political media throughout the past decade, and now, her side of the story is being told in Lionsgate's Bombshell. PRIDE's Raffy Ermac sat down with two of the film's leading ladies Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron, and Theron talked more about what it was like to play Kelly, the importance of making the film, and what message the film sends to women out there having to deal with workplace harassment.

"It had highs and lows," she said about her transformation into Kelly. "I had to really kind of set aside my own personal feelings about how I feel about her, and really focus on the importance of why I wanted to make this movie. I believe that we all, all women, even the ones that have different opinions than me, and are not like-minded with me, working at places like Fox, should be able to go to work and feel safe."

She continued:

"If we can be a small part in just continuing this conversation, that would be really great. I think the more we talk about the nuances of how complicated this subject matter is, the closer we will get to resolving it."

"I think everybody who was a part of this film now has a greater understanding of the risk that women take to step forward, and everything that they're willing to lose in order to just have their story be told, it is something that, to me, has become so evidently clear, and why it's important for us to really tackle this issue, and get to the core of the problem as soon as possible."

Watch PRIDE's full interview with Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron in the video below!

Bombshell is now playing in theaters nationwide!